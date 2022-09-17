MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the first time the Brewers have been unwilling participants in a chase for home run history. Aaron Judge slugged home runs Nos. 58 and 59 in the Brewers' 12-8 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at American Family Field, as New York slugged five home runs to Milwaukee’s three and avoided being swept. Judge’s lofty shots off Brewers starter Jason Alexander in the third inning and reliever Luis Perdomo in the seventh left him one homer shy of being the first Major Leaguer to hit 60 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in 2001, and two shy of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record of 61 home runs.

