ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'

ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
MLB
MLB

As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race

PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Brewers on the wrong side of Judge's HR tear

MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the first time the Brewers have been unwilling participants in a chase for home run history. Aaron Judge slugged home runs Nos. 58 and 59 in the Brewers' 12-8 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at American Family Field, as New York slugged five home runs to Milwaukee’s three and avoided being swept. Judge’s lofty shots off Brewers starter Jason Alexander in the third inning and reliever Luis Perdomo in the seventh left him one homer shy of being the first Major Leaguer to hit 60 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in 2001, and two shy of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record of 61 home runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
MLB

Riley Greene's incredible diving catch wins Play of Week

DETROIT -- Riley Greene’s defense continues to kill hopes of extra-base hits in the depths of Comerica Park, and his latest effort was rewarded with the Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The stare on Alex Bregman’s face after Greene’s diving grab on Tuesday spoke volumes to...
BASEBALL
MLB

'I love to watch him hit': Meneses (4-for-4) continues to impress

ATLANTA -- Fans have warmed up to the flashy and stylish youngsters, like CJ Abrams, who are beginning to take over the league, but there is still a profound love for a rookie like Joey Meneses, who is taking a silent but productive old-school approach to his first season. "Everyone...
MLB
MLB

Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets

MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more

After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Jordan Westburg
MLB

Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS

ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

As Tigers look to future, Hinch promotes looking inward

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The notes on the bulletin board in the Tigers' clubhouse on Friday as players arrived indicated a pregame team meeting was looming. The early arrival of so many players indicated it was important.
MLB
MLB

Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win

MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Santana talks the talk, then walks the walk

ANAHEIM -- Early on Monday morning at Angel Stadium, well before a dominant 9-1 victory cleared away the intangibly frustrating haze of a three-game losing streak in the Mariners’ clubhouse, Carlos Santana spoke up. Health concerns have mounted for the Mariners, with the postseason nearing and their top three...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Orioles#Minor League#Rbi
MLB

Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going

ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality

It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
MLB

Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
GAMBLING
MLB

Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings

ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It's a good thing he didn't

Jason Delay had made peace with the decision. His career was stalled out. His bats collected dust. He had a roster spot, but at that point, it was more theoretically than actively. His patience had worn thin, and he knew his time could best be spent elsewhere. “I was fully...
MLB
MLB

Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season

DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Toglia riding the home/road roller coaster of a Rockies player

DENVER -- Twenty days later, Michael Toglia received his true welcome to the Rockies -- the boom and bust of it, the home and road of it. On Monday night at Coors Field, Toglia flushed an empty road trip against both Chicago teams by lashing two RBI triples and a single in the Rockies’ 10-7, 10-inning loss to the Giants.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Lawrence proving why he belongs with Rockies

CHICAGO -- Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence didn’t yell or pump his fist. He was happy, no doubt, but as he left at the end of the sixth inning, he was almost as quiet as the Wrigley Field fans whose expectations he built up before dashing them. Lawrence replaced starter...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy