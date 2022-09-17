ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Friday Football Focus highlights from Week 4

By Mike Klan
 3 days ago
Highlights from high school football games in week 4.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from high school football games in the 805.

Segment 1: Ventura at Santa Barbara, Buena at San Marcos, Pacifica at Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy and Lompoc at Arroyo Grande

Segment 1

Segment 2: Highlights of Nipomo at St. Joseph, Paso Robles at Righetti and Atascadero at Santa Maria

Segment 2

Segment 3: Highlights of Mission Prep at Santa Ynez

Segment 3

Segment 4: Carpinteria losing to Brentwood School

Segment 4

Segment 5: Highlights of Camarillo and Rio Mesa winning lopsided games

Segment 5

Santa Barbara, CA
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

