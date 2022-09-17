Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
If You’re Looking for a Fetching Buddy, Here’s Your Gal
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Wednesday. I am a female, black and brown German Shepherd Dog...
kymkemp.com
This ‘Big Polar Bear’ is a ‘Big Lover’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Romeo. I am a male, white Great Pyrenees. Age: The shelter...
kymkemp.com
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
kymkemp.com
Keith Darrel Bachman: ‘His care, love and positive impact on his family and friends will live on’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma...
kymkemp.com
Sara Bareilles to Perform Free Community Concert in Halvorsen Park
The internationally-acclaimed musician, actor, and writer Sara Bareilles is returning home to perform a special community concert on Sunday, October 16, at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka waterfront. Live music is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., and opening acts will include local performers hand-selected by Bareilles. “I am so...
kymkemp.com
‘The Madness’: A Recycled Youth Benefit
Recycled Youth has an upcoming fundraiser on September 24th to keep the program alive in Southern Humboldt. Organizers are inviting the community to come support the program and the creative endeavors of local youth.
kymkemp.com
Redwood Art Association Invites You to the Fourth Annual ‘Humboldt Open Paint Out’
This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:. The Redwood Art Association invites one and all to the Fourth Annual Humboldt Open Paint Out. Artists are invited to paint some of the most dramatic scenery in all of North Humboldt County offers many vistas including the dramatic coastal cliffs off Scenic Drive in Trinidad or descend trails to capture the crashing waves off the isolated beaches. Popular locations to set up an easel would include Patrick’s Point, the Eel River Valley, the Arcata Marsh, Moonstone Beach, Ferndale, the meandering backroads of Humboldt Co,or the magnificent redwood forest. Back by popular demand the event runs from September 26 through October 1st 2022. Art created during the “Plein Air” event will be shown at the Redwood Art Association Gallery at 603 F St., Eureka and remain up for viewing for two weeks after the contest. Artists will be seen throughout Humboldt Co. capturing their interpretation of the landscape.
kymkemp.com
2022 Trails Summit Held in Eureka
The 2022 Trails Summit will be held Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka. This year’s focus is on future trails in Humboldt County, including trail initiatives currently underway, those planned, funded and under construction. Doors open at 9 a.m. with a resource fair of trail-supporting organizations where participants can have one-on-one conversations about trail progress and development. Presentations begin at 10 a.m. with Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, sharing updates on the work underway to complete the Humboldt Bay Trail connection between Arcata and Eureka, the McKay Community Forest Trails, and Humboldt County trail initiatives. State Senator Mike McGuire and Karyn Gear from the State Coastal Conservancy will provide a progress update on the Great Redwood Trail, a 320-mile, world class, multi-use rail to trail project connecting California’s San Francisco and Humboldt Bays.
lostcoastoutpost.com
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Police Seek Information on Early Sunday Morning Brawl That Sent Two to the Hospital
Arcata saw a rowdy Saturday night rolling into a wilder Sunday morning this last weekend. According to Lt. Bart Silvers of the Arcata Police Department, about 1:15 a.m., his department received multiple 911 calls to respond to a fight involving a number of subjects in front of the Jam. Silvers...
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
kymkemp.com
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications
This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Investigating Shots Fired Into a Residence Near St. Bernard’s Last Night
The Eureka Police Department is currently investigating gunfire that struck a residence last night on the 300 block of Dollison Street, across the street from St. Bernard’s Academy. According to EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell, at around 8:45 p.m. yesterday several people in the neighborhood reported hearing numerous shots fired,...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
kymkemp.com
Matthews and Castellano Named 2022 Environmental Champions
Press release from the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER):. The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is pleased to announce that it has named Arcata City Councilmember Meredith Matthews and Eureka City Councilmember Leslie Castellano its 2022 Environmental Champions. The designation honors local elected officials who have gone above and beyond in moving forward a climate action and environmental justice agenda.
kymkemp.com
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
Local Schools Recognized by California PBIS Coalition
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Education:. Nine local schools received medals in the form of state recognition from the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition. The awards represent hard work and dedication to promote positive school culture. The schools were awarded according to their efforts to...
kymkemp.com
Crash on the Avenue Near Bull Creek
A solo vehicle crashed at Hwy 254 at mile marker 19.45 north of Weott about 7 p.m. According to the Incident Commander, one person has minor injuries, two others are injury free. The Incident Commander canceled the ambulance. Please keep an eye out for emergency vehicles if driving through the...
kymkemp.com
911 System Outage in Parts of Northern California
Parts of the north state are experiencing a system wide AT&T outage. You may be able to make local calls but 911 calls from cell and landlines are not working. The Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone in dispatch is working, you can reach them at: 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. We will...
