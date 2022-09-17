This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:. The Redwood Art Association invites one and all to the Fourth Annual Humboldt Open Paint Out. Artists are invited to paint some of the most dramatic scenery in all of North Humboldt County offers many vistas including the dramatic coastal cliffs off Scenic Drive in Trinidad or descend trails to capture the crashing waves off the isolated beaches. Popular locations to set up an easel would include Patrick’s Point, the Eel River Valley, the Arcata Marsh, Moonstone Beach, Ferndale, the meandering backroads of Humboldt Co,or the magnificent redwood forest. Back by popular demand the event runs from September 26 through October 1st 2022. Art created during the “Plein Air” event will be shown at the Redwood Art Association Gallery at 603 F St., Eureka and remain up for viewing for two weeks after the contest. Artists will be seen throughout Humboldt Co. capturing their interpretation of the landscape.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO