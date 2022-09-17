Read full article on original website
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS Tiger Volleyball battles Lake Belton Broncos
The BMS Lady Tigers faced the Lake Belton Broncos at home on Thursday. It was a thrilling night with packed stands and close games. The 7B Lady Tigers came out strong and won in two sets. The first set ended 25-15 and the second 25-16. The team had exceptional serves and improved on SR. Our libero, Bailee Joseph, had amazing defensive plays and great digs. Our setters, Alisa Jackson and Kinli Moffett, did a fantastic job of setting up plays for our hitters. Shelby Larson and Kiri Moffett were on fire with their serves and were huge contributors to the team’s win. The team as a whole played well together. The 7B team is so excited to get their first win of the season and to build on this win as they go into next week.
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Falls on Road to San Angelo Central, 35-12
SAN ANGELO — The Belton Tigers will be glad to play in their home stadium next week after struggling in another road game. Two weeks after suffering a 42-7 defeat at Brenham, Belton’s woes away from Tiger Field surfaced once again as it allowed 21 consecutive points to open the game and fell 35-12 at San Angelo Central on Friday night.
beltontigerathletics.com
JV Volleyball Tiger Ambush Classic
The Belton Tigers JV Volleyball team headed to Cedar Ridge High School Saturday morning to compete in their tournament. The Lady Tigers went 0-3 facing Cedar Ridge, Westwood and McNeil High School. For their first match of the day, resulting in a loss in two sets against Cedar Ridge High School with scores of 25-11 and 25-3. Second match was challenged against the Westwood Warriors, coming up short 25-19 and 25-11. Last match of the day against the McNeil Mavericks, resulted in scores of 25-18 in both sets. As a team the lady tigers totaled 5 aces, 15 kills and 45 assists – setters. Coach Hernandez quoted, ” we certainly did not start this tournament how we thought, but I am proud of these girls for continuing to improve throughout the day. It is a matter of taking care of the little things in order for the rest to fall into place. After that first game the girls were not okay with that and not satisfied, they took initiative to figure out what needed to be done to steer the ship. We do not do well with change, and I am proud that these girls are learning to grow and adapt to change both as student athletes and young ladies”.
beltontigerathletics.com
Volleyball Senior Night at Home 9/20 vs. Waco High
FRESHMAN WHITE VS. LAKE BELTON (non-district) No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen Red released from class; report to gym.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis VS Waco High Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling on Tuesday September 20th to Waco to play Waco High. The match will take place at the Waco Regional Tennis Center. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 2:15 P.M. The anticipated return time to the Athletic Facility is 9:00 P.M.
Comments / 0