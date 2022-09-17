Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Local Schools Recognized by California PBIS Coalition
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Education:. Nine local schools received medals in the form of state recognition from the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition. The awards represent hard work and dedication to promote positive school culture. The schools were awarded according to their efforts to...
kymkemp.com
Redwood Art Association Invites You to the Fourth Annual ‘Humboldt Open Paint Out’
This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:. The Redwood Art Association invites one and all to the Fourth Annual Humboldt Open Paint Out. Artists are invited to paint some of the most dramatic scenery in all of North Humboldt County offers many vistas including the dramatic coastal cliffs off Scenic Drive in Trinidad or descend trails to capture the crashing waves off the isolated beaches. Popular locations to set up an easel would include Patrick’s Point, the Eel River Valley, the Arcata Marsh, Moonstone Beach, Ferndale, the meandering backroads of Humboldt Co,or the magnificent redwood forest. Back by popular demand the event runs from September 26 through October 1st 2022. Art created during the “Plein Air” event will be shown at the Redwood Art Association Gallery at 603 F St., Eureka and remain up for viewing for two weeks after the contest. Artists will be seen throughout Humboldt Co. capturing their interpretation of the landscape.
kymkemp.com
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications
This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
kymkemp.com
The Commercial Fishermen’s Wives of Humboldt Award Three Scholarships
The Wives would like to congratulate the recipients of our annual scholarship for post-secondary education! Keep up the hard work Kaleigh O’Brien, Cheyenne Olander, and Cody Sauers!. The Commercial Fishermen’s Wives of Humboldt raise money for our scholarship fund throughout the year to support the children and grandchildren of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
2022 Trails Summit Held in Eureka
The 2022 Trails Summit will be held Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka. This year’s focus is on future trails in Humboldt County, including trail initiatives currently underway, those planned, funded and under construction. Doors open at 9 a.m. with a resource fair of trail-supporting organizations where participants can have one-on-one conversations about trail progress and development. Presentations begin at 10 a.m. with Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, sharing updates on the work underway to complete the Humboldt Bay Trail connection between Arcata and Eureka, the McKay Community Forest Trails, and Humboldt County trail initiatives. State Senator Mike McGuire and Karyn Gear from the State Coastal Conservancy will provide a progress update on the Great Redwood Trail, a 320-mile, world class, multi-use rail to trail project connecting California’s San Francisco and Humboldt Bays.
kymkemp.com
Matthews and Castellano Named 2022 Environmental Champions
Press release from the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER):. The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is pleased to announce that it has named Arcata City Councilmember Meredith Matthews and Eureka City Councilmember Leslie Castellano its 2022 Environmental Champions. The designation honors local elected officials who have gone above and beyond in moving forward a climate action and environmental justice agenda.
kymkemp.com
‘The Madness’: A Recycled Youth Benefit
Recycled Youth has an upcoming fundraiser on September 24th to keep the program alive in Southern Humboldt. Organizers are inviting the community to come support the program and the creative endeavors of local youth.
kymkemp.com
Sara Bareilles to Perform Free Community Concert in Halvorsen Park
The internationally-acclaimed musician, actor, and writer Sara Bareilles is returning home to perform a special community concert on Sunday, October 16, at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka waterfront. Live music is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., and opening acts will include local performers hand-selected by Bareilles. “I am so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Keith Darrel Bachman: ‘His care, love and positive impact on his family and friends will live on’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 19
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Southern Junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Arcata’s South I Street Closed for Construction on Tuesday
The City of Arcata would like to advise the public that South I Street will be closed Tuesday, September 20 from 7 a.m. through Thursday, September 22 to 6 p.m. for construction. The Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary can be accessed from the Arcata Marsh Interpretative Center on South G Street, the trailhead on South H Street, and via the Humboldt Bay Trail.
kymkemp.com
‘This Boy’s Middle Name Should Be Snack Boy As He Just Loves Them!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Skippy. I am a male, tan Pit Bull Terrier. Age: The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Coast Journal
Drug Task Force Announces Largest 'One-time Seizure of Narcotics'
The Humboldt County Drug Task Force announced the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in its history yesterday after serving six search warrants at locations stretching from McKinleyville to Fortuna, resulting in one arrest. The yield — the culmination of a nearly one year investigation — included 30 pounds of methamphetamine,...
kymkemp.com
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
kymkemp.com
911 System Outage in Parts of Northern California
Parts of the north state are experiencing a system wide AT&T outage. You may be able to make local calls but 911 calls from cell and landlines are not working. The Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone in dispatch is working, you can reach them at: 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. We will...
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
krcrtv.com
Yearlong investigation leads to largest one time drug seizure in HCDTF history
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force has announced that, after a yearlong investigation, they have made the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in the history of the task force, seizing over 30 pounds of methamphetamine as well as large amounts of other drugs. Read the full...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Investigating Shots Fired Into a Residence Near St. Bernard’s Last Night
The Eureka Police Department is currently investigating gunfire that struck a residence last night on the 300 block of Dollison Street, across the street from St. Bernard’s Academy. According to EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell, at around 8:45 p.m. yesterday several people in the neighborhood reported hearing numerous shots fired,...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
Comments / 0