The collaboration will scale the development of high-integrity, nature-based carbon credits to meet growing demand. ), a leading global professional services firm, and. ., a next-generation developer of nature-based solutions, today announced they will work together to help accelerate the deployment of nature-based solutions and to reduce relevant risks associated with carbon offset transactions. This collaboration aims to encourage innovation in insurance for nature-based solutions and help deliver climate mitigation benefits, improve biodiversity and benefit local communities, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO