Group Travel Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Munich RE, Generali, Allianz, Tokio Marine
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Group Travel Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Group Travel Insurance Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Group Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Reinsurance Carriers Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Munich Reinsurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Transatlantic Holdings: Reinsurance Carriers Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Global Reinsurance Carriers Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Reinsurance Carriers offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Unemployment Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Protective Life, Allied, Paisabazaar
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Unemployment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Cruise Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Seven Corners, Mapfre Asistencia, Royal Caribbean Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to...
Critical Illness Insurance Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The Latest Released Critical Illness Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Electric Car Insurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : Direct Line, State Farm, Aviva: Electric Car Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Global Electric Car Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Electric Car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Latin America Reinsurers See Limited Claims Activity Amid Inflationary Pressures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A low number of large severity catastrophe events in. in the past three years has benefited reinsurers operating in the region; however, according to a new AM Best report, pricing and claims costs are still pressured as a result of the global inflationary environment. The Best’s Market Segment...
Rate hikes to halt global inflation refuted
This week, central banks in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union should continue to tighten their belts. The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise its rates by one percentage point on Wednesday, after four increases since March. South Africa, Brazil and Sweden are also looking to combat inflation.
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
HUB International Embeds Auto Insurance into Wayne Reaves Auto Dealer Management Software
VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform that offers choice alongside trusted brokerage advice, provides an effortless way for auto dealers to deliver added value to customers. CHICAGO. ,. Sept. 20, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced plans to embed its technology...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in. South Carolina. offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States. PPT's primary focus is...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
Aon and Revalue Nature to Accelerate Global Decarbonization Efforts
The collaboration will scale the development of high-integrity, nature-based carbon credits to meet growing demand. ), a leading global professional services firm, and. ., a next-generation developer of nature-based solutions, today announced they will work together to help accelerate the deployment of nature-based solutions and to reduce relevant risks associated with carbon offset transactions. This collaboration aims to encourage innovation in insurance for nature-based solutions and help deliver climate mitigation benefits, improve biodiversity and benefit local communities, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers
Highlights power of strategic industry partnerships to promote preventive health and empower well-being. -based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced it is offering access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available,
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlling vehicle systems based on driver assessment (USPTO 11427207): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Ethington, Seth E. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11427207, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
HUB International Partners with Ethos to Provide Access to Instant Life Insurance Coverage on the VIU by HUB Digital Brokerage Platform
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with Ethos, a technology company that makes it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, to provide access to additional transactional personal insurance options for customers of VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform created for those who want a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and expert advice.
Comments / 0