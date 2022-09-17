Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event “Shoe us the Love” shoe drive on Sept. 1 and it will run until Oct. 30. In partnership with Funds2Orgs, Saint Frances Animal Center is asking new or gently worn shoes be dropped off for donation. Saint Frances Animal Center will collect the shoes and Funds2Orgs with then pick up the shoes during the first part of November. The shoes are refurbished and shipped around the world to developing countries to help create Micro-enterprises to provide jobs, promote commerce and give folks a path out of poverty.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO