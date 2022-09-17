Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown/Horry Community Calendar
Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event “Shoe us the Love” shoe drive on Sept. 1 and it will run until Oct. 30. In partnership with Funds2Orgs, Saint Frances Animal Center is asking new or gently worn shoes be dropped off for donation. Saint Frances Animal Center will collect the shoes and Funds2Orgs with then pick up the shoes during the first part of November. The shoes are refurbished and shipped around the world to developing countries to help create Micro-enterprises to provide jobs, promote commerce and give folks a path out of poverty.
The Post and Courier
Wilkerson hasn’t given up on his dream
After some time away from competitive track, Summerville’s Braylon Wilkerson is once again chasing his Olympic dream. Wilkerson is a Summerville High School graduate (2015) who earned all-region and all-state track honors three straight years and was a member of the Green Wave Basketball team. His track career continued at Coastal Carolina University and Long Island University where he became a Big South, Sunbelt, and five-time Northeast Conference Champion across multiple sprint events and relays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
New Charleston Battery president aims to 'really grow the club'
Lee Cohen doesn’t view the Charleston Battery as a small-market team in the USL Championship. Sure, there are clubs within the USL Championship that are surrounded by larger population centers — with New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Tampa Bay being the primary examples — than the Charleston Battery.
The Post and Courier
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks
Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
The Post and Courier
Obituary Tracy Leigh Sheppard Harvin
Tracy Leigh Sheppard Harvin, 59, wife of Keith Taylor Harvin, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Hospital in Greenville, SC. Born in Albany, GA, she was a daughter of Dorothy Anne Bell Sheppard and the late Donald Max Sheppard. Mrs. Harvin was a member of Christ Community...
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
The Post and Courier
HERD Provisions: Fish of the day
It’s a restaurant known for its signature meats from Leaping Waters Farm, a 600-acre expanse in western Virginia where cattle and pork openly graze in verdant, grassy fields surrounded by picturesque hills. But HERD Provisions in downtown Charleston also works to ensure there’s something on its menu for guests of all dietary predilections.
Coastal Carolina University dedicates dorm named after former president, wife
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University dedicated one of its newer residence halls Friday morning, honoring a former university president and his wife for their years of service to the school and community. The university’s board of trustees approved naming the building after David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo in December 2020. DeCenzo served as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
The Post and Courier
Obituary John "Bill" William Kennedy
John "Bill" William Kennedy, 75, of Summerville passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11 o'clock at Beautiful Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, 720 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. The family received friends the night before for a visitation on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Interment followed at Summerville Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made in honor of Bill to Beautiful Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Fund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Charleston needs 27 ditch cleaners to help reduce flooding. It has 7.
If there's rain in the overnight forecast, John Rock doesn't sleep, even at low tide. While sea level rise is to blame for dozens of floods in Charleston each year, Rock's problem is a clogged ditch. When storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in the city on Sept....
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting
A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
wpde.com
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
Comments / 0