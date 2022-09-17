ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach

The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown/Horry Community Calendar

Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event “Shoe us the Love” shoe drive on Sept. 1 and it will run until Oct. 30. In partnership with Funds2Orgs, Saint Frances Animal Center is asking new or gently worn shoes be dropped off for donation. Saint Frances Animal Center will collect the shoes and Funds2Orgs with then pick up the shoes during the first part of November. The shoes are refurbished and shipped around the world to developing countries to help create Micro-enterprises to provide jobs, promote commerce and give folks a path out of poverty.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Wilkerson hasn’t given up on his dream

After some time away from competitive track, Summerville’s Braylon Wilkerson is once again chasing his Olympic dream. Wilkerson is a Summerville High School graduate (2015) who earned all-region and all-state track honors three straight years and was a member of the Green Wave Basketball team. His track career continued at Coastal Carolina University and Long Island University where he became a Big South, Sunbelt, and five-time Northeast Conference Champion across multiple sprint events and relays.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Andrews, SC
City
Loris, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston Battery president aims to 'really grow the club'

Lee Cohen doesn’t view the Charleston Battery as a small-market team in the USL Championship. Sure, there are clubs within the USL Championship that are surrounded by larger population centers — with New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Tampa Bay being the primary examples — than the Charleston Battery.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks

Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Tracy Leigh Sheppard Harvin

Tracy Leigh Sheppard Harvin, 59, wife of Keith Taylor Harvin, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Hospital in Greenville, SC. Born in Albany, GA, she was a daughter of Dorothy Anne Bell Sheppard and the late Donald Max Sheppard. Mrs. Harvin was a member of Christ Community...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Simmons
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

HERD Provisions: Fish of the day

It’s a restaurant known for its signature meats from Leaping Waters Farm, a 600-acre expanse in western Virginia where cattle and pork openly graze in verdant, grassy fields surrounded by picturesque hills. But HERD Provisions in downtown Charleston also works to ensure there’s something on its menu for guests of all dietary predilections.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Waccamaw High School
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary John "Bill" William Kennedy

John "Bill" William Kennedy, 75, of Summerville passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11 o'clock at Beautiful Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, 720 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. The family received friends the night before for a visitation on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Interment followed at Summerville Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made in honor of Bill to Beautiful Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Fund.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxb.com

Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting

A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy