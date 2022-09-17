Read full article on original website
Whale surfacing near Kodiak Island, Alaska.
We were cruising from Homer to Kodiak in our Raider boat when we saw this whale surface, so we stopped for awhile to watch. It was about 40 feet long, not sure on the type of whale. It looks like either a fin whale or a humpback. Video was taken just outside of Whale Pass, Alaska, in Duck Bay.
Skerryvore making first visit to Kodiak
Scottish “power folkies” Skerryvore kicks off the Kodiak Arts Council’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. The eight-piece traditional folk, rock and pop fusion band will appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at Kodiak High School. Skerryvore is on a North American tour of...
Rocheleau, Robinson pace Kodiak swimmers at Bartlett Invite
Amaya Rocheleau and Max Robinson paced Kodiak High swimmers at Saturday’s Bartlett Invitational in Anchorage. In a loaded field, Rocheleau placed third in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.88 seconds and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.58. The dual-sport star Robinson, was third in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.22.
KHS volleyball third in silver bracket at West Spiketacular
A golden performance from an all-star player pushed Kodiak volleyball to third place in the silver bracket in Saturday’s West Spiketacular. The Bears’ senior hitter Kristen Cartens landed on the all-tournament team with her video-game statistics. She led Kodiak with 51 kills in 17 sets, while also piling up 44 digs, 10 service aces, six solo blocks and five block assists.
