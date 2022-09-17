HOLLYWOOD—36-year-old Kyle Guy, who is a known DJ in the Hollywood area, was attacked as he was walking home after a performance on August 27. In the early hours of that morning, Guy witnessed two men fighting in the street as he was waiting to cross the intersection of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard. One of the men noticed Guy and began to attack him. His knees were kicked in repeatedly, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to move. He tore both patellar tendons and needed surgery immediately. He remained in the hospital for seven days.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO