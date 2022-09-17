ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return

Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route

A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Saugus Crash

A person was transported to the hospital after they collided with a pole and were trapped in their vehicle in a Saugus crash. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Vasquez Canyon Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners

The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

DJ Kyle Guy Attacked And Left Unable To Walk

HOLLYWOOD—36-year-old Kyle Guy, who is a known DJ in the Hollywood area, was attacked as he was walking home after a performance on August 27. In the early hours of that morning, Guy witnessed two men fighting in the street as he was waiting to cross the intersection of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard. One of the men noticed Guy and began to attack him. His knees were kicked in repeatedly, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to move. He tore both patellar tendons and needed surgery immediately. He remained in the hospital for seven days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

