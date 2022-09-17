Read full article on original website
USC Trojans lead all of college football in turnover margin
In a remarkable turnaround from a year ago, the USC Trojans are not beating themselves. Through three games USC has not turned the ball over once, while forcing 10 turnovers - a margin that currently leads the country. The turnover margin is a huge reason the Trojans are 3-0. And it all ...
Class of 2023 Forward Brandon Williams Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
Mick Cronin and the Bruins picked up their second commitment of the cycle on Monday, adding the top recruit out of New York.
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings
The coaches continue to be impressed by what Lincoln Riley is building at USC. After Saturday's 45-17 win over Fresno State, the USC Trojans climbed another spot in the weekly Coaches Poll Top 25, moving to No. 7 in the country. In addition to USC, several Pac-12 teams also saw significant movement ...
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return
Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
Santa Clarita Radio
Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route
A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Saugus Crash
A person was transported to the hospital after they collided with a pole and were trapped in their vehicle in a Saugus crash. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Vasquez Canyon Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
L.A. Weekly
Emily Bailey, Jeffery Austin Killed in Two-Car Collision on Avenue H [Lancaster, CA]
Two Dead after 2-Vehicle Crash near 30th Street West. The fatal accident happened around 2:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West. According to the investigators, the driver of an eastbound Toyota Camry failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.
signalscv.com
Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners
The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers
Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
Canyon News
DJ Kyle Guy Attacked And Left Unable To Walk
HOLLYWOOD—36-year-old Kyle Guy, who is a known DJ in the Hollywood area, was attacked as he was walking home after a performance on August 27. In the early hours of that morning, Guy witnessed two men fighting in the street as he was waiting to cross the intersection of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard. One of the men noticed Guy and began to attack him. His knees were kicked in repeatedly, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to move. He tore both patellar tendons and needed surgery immediately. He remained in the hospital for seven days.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
