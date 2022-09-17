Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications
This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
kymkemp.com
2022 Trails Summit Held in Eureka
The 2022 Trails Summit will be held Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka. This year’s focus is on future trails in Humboldt County, including trail initiatives currently underway, those planned, funded and under construction. Doors open at 9 a.m. with a resource fair of trail-supporting organizations where participants can have one-on-one conversations about trail progress and development. Presentations begin at 10 a.m. with Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, sharing updates on the work underway to complete the Humboldt Bay Trail connection between Arcata and Eureka, the McKay Community Forest Trails, and Humboldt County trail initiatives. State Senator Mike McGuire and Karyn Gear from the State Coastal Conservancy will provide a progress update on the Great Redwood Trail, a 320-mile, world class, multi-use rail to trail project connecting California’s San Francisco and Humboldt Bays.
kymkemp.com
911 System Outage in Parts of Northern California
Parts of the north state are experiencing a system wide AT&T outage. You may be able to make local calls but 911 calls from cell and landlines are not working. The Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone in dispatch is working, you can reach them at: 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. We will...
kymkemp.com
Arcata’s South I Street Closed for Construction on Tuesday
The City of Arcata would like to advise the public that South I Street will be closed Tuesday, September 20 from 7 a.m. through Thursday, September 22 to 6 p.m. for construction. The Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary can be accessed from the Arcata Marsh Interpretative Center on South G Street, the trailhead on South H Street, and via the Humboldt Bay Trail.
kymkemp.com
Local Schools Recognized by California PBIS Coalition
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Education:. Nine local schools received medals in the form of state recognition from the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition. The awards represent hard work and dedication to promote positive school culture. The schools were awarded according to their efforts to...
North Coast Journal
Drug Task Force Announces Largest 'One-time Seizure of Narcotics'
The Humboldt County Drug Task Force announced the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in its history yesterday after serving six search warrants at locations stretching from McKinleyville to Fortuna, resulting in one arrest. The yield — the culmination of a nearly one year investigation — included 30 pounds of methamphetamine,...
kymkemp.com
‘The Madness’: A Recycled Youth Benefit
Recycled Youth has an upcoming fundraiser on September 24th to keep the program alive in Southern Humboldt. Organizers are inviting the community to come support the program and the creative endeavors of local youth.
kymkemp.com
Keith Darrel Bachman: ‘His care, love and positive impact on his family and friends will live on’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma...
krcrtv.com
Yearlong investigation leads to largest one time drug seizure in HCDTF history
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force has announced that, after a yearlong investigation, they have made the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in the history of the task force, seizing over 30 pounds of methamphetamine as well as large amounts of other drugs. Read the full...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
kymkemp.com
Matthews and Castellano Named 2022 Environmental Champions
Press release from the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER):. The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is pleased to announce that it has named Arcata City Councilmember Meredith Matthews and Eureka City Councilmember Leslie Castellano its 2022 Environmental Champions. The designation honors local elected officials who have gone above and beyond in moving forward a climate action and environmental justice agenda.
kymkemp.com
Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter
#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
kymkemp.com
The Commercial Fishermen’s Wives of Humboldt Award Three Scholarships
The Wives would like to congratulate the recipients of our annual scholarship for post-secondary education! Keep up the hard work Kaleigh O’Brien, Cheyenne Olander, and Cody Sauers!. The Commercial Fishermen’s Wives of Humboldt raise money for our scholarship fund throughout the year to support the children and grandchildren of...
Fox40
Destination California: Shasta Lake
On a special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott head out to Shasta Lake to take in the sights, of the massive lake, and of course, visit the local establishments. We have been in the marina business for 25 years and have come to be a premier houseboat rental company. We started on the O’Brien Inlet as Shasta Marina Resort in 1996. Then in 2015 we purchased Packers Bay Marina and have combined the two businesses. We moved everything from O’Brien Inlet to Packers Bay and are now known as Shasta Marina at Packers Bay. We’ve been lucky enough to build a crew that love their jobs and take pride in our marina and in our beautiful lake and forest.
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Police Seek Information on Early Sunday Morning Brawl That Sent Two to the Hospital
Arcata saw a rowdy Saturday night rolling into a wilder Sunday morning this last weekend. According to Lt. Bart Silvers of the Arcata Police Department, about 1:15 a.m., his department received multiple 911 calls to respond to a fight involving a number of subjects in front of the Jam. Silvers...
kymkemp.com
Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Lying to Federal Agents About Being Kidnapped and Defrauding the California Victim Compensation Board
Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was sentenced today to 18 months in prison to be followed by 36 months of supervised release for making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her own hoax kidnapping and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced today.
kymkemp.com
Sharon Levy Leads 90-Minute Tour of Arcata Marsh
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 24. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
shastascout.org
Court Rules Redding Must Undo Illegal Bechelli Land Sale But Won’t Be Required To Pay Tribe’s Legal Fees
9/14/22 9:11 pm We have corrected this article to remove a confusing sentence about legal fees. A September 12 Shasta County Superior Court ruling provides guidance for how the city must remedy the illegal sale of a tiny but high-stakes piece of Redding real estate. The property appeared minor and...
