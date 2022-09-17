The Belton Tigers JV Volleyball team headed to Cedar Ridge High School Saturday morning to compete in their tournament. The Lady Tigers went 0-3 facing Cedar Ridge, Westwood and McNeil High School. For their first match of the day, resulting in a loss in two sets against Cedar Ridge High School with scores of 25-11 and 25-3. Second match was challenged against the Westwood Warriors, coming up short 25-19 and 25-11. Last match of the day against the McNeil Mavericks, resulted in scores of 25-18 in both sets. As a team the lady tigers totaled 5 aces, 15 kills and 45 assists – setters. Coach Hernandez quoted, ” we certainly did not start this tournament how we thought, but I am proud of these girls for continuing to improve throughout the day. It is a matter of taking care of the little things in order for the rest to fall into place. After that first game the girls were not okay with that and not satisfied, they took initiative to figure out what needed to be done to steer the ship. We do not do well with change, and I am proud that these girls are learning to grow and adapt to change both as student athletes and young ladies”.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO