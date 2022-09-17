Read full article on original website
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis Comes Up Short to Lions
The Tiger Tennis Team traveled to Waco Regional Tennis Center this evening to take in the Waco High Lions. In Doubles, the Team was on top 4-3 going into singles. In Singles, the Tiger’s fought to keep the lead, but came up behind with a score of 4-8. The overall match count was not in the Tiger’s favor of 8-11. This put the Team at 6-7 overall and 2-2 in District play. Their next match will be next Tuesday, September 27th against Shoemaker at home. Go Big Red!
beltontigerathletics.com
Volleyball Senior Night at Home 9/20 vs. Waco High
FRESHMAN WHITE VS. LAKE BELTON (non-district) No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen Red released from class; report to gym.
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Falls on Road to San Angelo Central, 35-12
SAN ANGELO — The Belton Tigers will be glad to play in their home stadium next week after struggling in another road game. Two weeks after suffering a 42-7 defeat at Brenham, Belton’s woes away from Tiger Field surfaced once again as it allowed 21 consecutive points to open the game and fell 35-12 at San Angelo Central on Friday night.
beltontigerathletics.com
JV Volleyball Tiger Ambush Classic
The Belton Tigers JV Volleyball team headed to Cedar Ridge High School Saturday morning to compete in their tournament. The Lady Tigers went 0-3 facing Cedar Ridge, Westwood and McNeil High School. For their first match of the day, resulting in a loss in two sets against Cedar Ridge High School with scores of 25-11 and 25-3. Second match was challenged against the Westwood Warriors, coming up short 25-19 and 25-11. Last match of the day against the McNeil Mavericks, resulted in scores of 25-18 in both sets. As a team the lady tigers totaled 5 aces, 15 kills and 45 assists – setters. Coach Hernandez quoted, ” we certainly did not start this tournament how we thought, but I am proud of these girls for continuing to improve throughout the day. It is a matter of taking care of the little things in order for the rest to fall into place. After that first game the girls were not okay with that and not satisfied, they took initiative to figure out what needed to be done to steer the ship. We do not do well with change, and I am proud that these girls are learning to grow and adapt to change both as student athletes and young ladies”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS 7th Grade Football Travel Itinerary-Sept. 19th
4:00 pm – B Team leaves for Lake Belton High School Field. 4:30pm – B Team Arrives at Lake Belton High School Field. 5:00pm – B Team Game vs Lake Belton MS. 4:45pm – A Team leaves for Lake Belton High School Field. 5:15pm –A Team...
Comments / 0