U.S. Politics

NBC News

Judge in Parkland school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency

James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Marco Rubio says he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest: ‘Human life is worthy of protection’

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in an interview that he does not support abortion in the cases of rape and incest in an interview Thursday evening. Mr Rubio, who is up for reelection in 2022, was asked by CBS4 News in Miami’s Jim DeFede whether he opposed abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and human trafficking. “I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being and that all human beings are entitled to the dignity and protection of life,” he said.Mr Rubio added that he would support bills that ban abortion which have...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'

Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge says SC electric chair, firing squad unconstitutional

A South Carolina judge ruled Tuesday that the state's newly created execution firing squad, as well as its use of the electric chair, are unconstitutional, siding with four death row inmates in a decision sure to be swiftly appealed as the state struggles to implement its new execution protocols.“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die," Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote in a case brought by the inmates against the state. "In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court

In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court's ruling continues to guide execution debate

The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years. As a scholar who has long followed the capital punishment debate in the U.S., I know that Oklahoma’s plan runs against the grain of the death penalty’s recent history. Over the past several years both...
OKLAHOMA STATE

