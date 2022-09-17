ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridge City, TX
City
Woodville, TX
Local
Texas Education
therecordlive.com

Legendary Oak Ridge Boys performance at Jefferson Theatre

Legendary music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, ended its string of performances in Texas with a concert at the historic Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont this past Sunday night (Sept. 18, 2022). The group performed a 90-minute set featuring 24-songs, such as "American Made," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Thank God for Kids," "Elvira" and "Bobbie Sue" among others.
BEAUMONT, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas

I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
LUFKIN, TX
12newsnow.com

11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion

BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Three injured in semi crash

TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Sports Science#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woodville High School#Orangefield High School
East Texas News

Polk County News

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas historically elected Millie Thompson Williams as its second chief-elect on Sept. 14. Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta tribal community and has been an educator and health/mental health coordinator of the tribe’s Head Start Program for over 35 years. She is also...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash

BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
newtoncountynews.net

Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation

On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.
NEWTON, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Reward offered for poached alligator found in Liberty

Liberty County game wardens Jake Noxon and Chad McKinney are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally killing an alligator and leaving the remains near the boat ramp at the Port of Liberty. “We got a call Sunday morning from a man who was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 19th, 2022

Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown

BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy