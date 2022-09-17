Read full article on original website
District showdown between Silsbee and West Orange-Stark is our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
SILSBEE, Texas — It's been a long time since West Orange-Stark has lost a district game. October 9, 2009 to be exact. Friday night the Mustangs will put their 61-game district winning streak on the line when they visit undefeated Silsbee. Ironically the Tigers were the last district foe...
West Orange-Stark battles Silsbee High School to be the week 5 Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the West Orange-Stark High School band against the Silsbee High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m....
Lamar football searches for consistency ahead of its first Southland Conference game of the season
Northern Colorado handed Lamar its first home loss of the season, 21-14. As the Cardinals prepare for conference play against the Northwestern State Demons this weekend, they're searching for consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Lamar finished its matchup against Northern Colorado with 305 yards of total offense...
Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza graduated from St. Anthony High School on May 29, 1947. While there, he was student body president and football team captain.
Legendary Oak Ridge Boys performance at Jefferson Theatre
Legendary music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, ended its string of performances in Texas with a concert at the historic Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont this past Sunday night (Sept. 18, 2022). The group performed a 90-minute set featuring 24-songs, such as "American Made," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Thank God for Kids," "Elvira" and "Bobbie Sue" among others.
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion
BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
Three injured in semi crash
TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas historically elected Millie Thompson Williams as its second chief-elect on Sept. 14. Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta tribal community and has been an educator and health/mental health coordinator of the tribe’s Head Start Program for over 35 years. She is also...
Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash
BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation
On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Reward offered for poached alligator found in Liberty
Liberty County game wardens Jake Noxon and Chad McKinney are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally killing an alligator and leaving the remains near the boat ramp at the Port of Liberty. “We got a call Sunday morning from a man who was...
Forum held to meet with Jefferson County candidates, discuss issues on ballot
BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November was held Monday evening. Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont held the forum at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont. The groups joined together to hold the forum...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 19th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were...
Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season. It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days...
5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later
WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
