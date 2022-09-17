A week after scoring 57 points, Yucca Valley football scored even more in Friday's win

Yucca Valley scored 57 points last week, so it seemed unlikely the offense could outdo itself this Friday. Think again.

The Trojans' offense kept clicking, rolling to a 60-0 victory over Banning to open league play.

The team had 467 yards of total offense, led by "The Big Three" again. Running back Stephon Rogers had 167 yards rushing, quarterback Michael Ramos Jr. had 209 yards passing and receiver Javin Hudson hauled in 109 yards through the air.

The Trojans (3-1, 1-0) are now averaging 44.5 points per game through four games and will take their loaded offense to Desert Hot Springs on Friday.