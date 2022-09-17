ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska women's basketball announces TV schedule for 2022-23 season

Nebraska women's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have marquee games broadcast on Fox (at Iowa, Jan. 28) and ESPN2 (at Indiana, Jan. 1) and will have seven Big Ten Network appearances. While Nebraska's game against UNO (Nov. 7)...
Nebraska wrestling schedule features intriguing home slate

The Nebraska wrestling team's 2022-23 schedule is dotted with big names — nine teams that finished in the Top 25 last season are on the Huskers' slate, which was announced Tuesday. The season begins Nov. 4 against North Dakota State. Nebraska's home schedule is hard-hitting. It's likely at least...
As defense falters, Casey Thompson's pick of Nebraska not yet panning out

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson surveyed his offense from the sideline with a helmet in his left hand and a stoic stare on his face. Thompson, who completed 14 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s 49-14 loss against Oklahoma, wasn’t injured, though he may have been bruised after taking four sacks.
