HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Why Joseph fired Chinander, and three more Husker observations
Four games into the season, Nebraska arrives at its off week at a much-needed juncture. It’s been a little over a week since Scott Frost was fired, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was relieved of his duties on Sunday. With the latter in mind, interim head coach Mickey Joseph...
Red Report: Joseph to slow down Husker offense; do the 'right thing' in recruiting
It hit Mickey Joseph late in the second half — maybe he could have prepared a different game plan. With Nebraska trailing 35-7 to Oklahoma, Joseph realized that slowing down NU's offensive tempo and huddling more might have helped take away some possessions from the high-scoring Sooners. Given Nebraska's...
Nebraska women's basketball announces TV schedule for 2022-23 season
Nebraska women's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have marquee games broadcast on Fox (at Iowa, Jan. 28) and ESPN2 (at Indiana, Jan. 1) and will have seven Big Ten Network appearances. While Nebraska's game against UNO (Nov. 7)...
A Big Ten title has eluded the current Huskers, but a new 10-week race begins this week
For all of the individual and team successes for the players on the Nebraska volleyball team – six players on the team right now have played in a national championship match, and Nicklin Hames has twice – something is missing for this group. A championship. Not since Mikaela...
Nebraska wrestling schedule features intriguing home slate
The Nebraska wrestling team's 2022-23 schedule is dotted with big names — nine teams that finished in the Top 25 last season are on the Huskers' slate, which was announced Tuesday. The season begins Nov. 4 against North Dakota State. Nebraska's home schedule is hard-hitting. It's likely at least...
As defense falters, Casey Thompson's pick of Nebraska not yet panning out
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson surveyed his offense from the sideline with a helmet in his left hand and a stoic stare on his face. Thompson, who completed 14 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s 49-14 loss against Oklahoma, wasn’t injured, though he may have been bruised after taking four sacks.
