12newsnow.com
Nederland sweeps Crosby in 17-5A action
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland has bounced back from a district opening loss to Baytown Sterling in a major way. Since a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rangers, Nederland has swept three straight 17-5A opponents including Crosby Tuesday night in the Dog Dome. Allie McDaniel's team fired on all cylinders...
12newsnow.com
District showdown between Silsbee and West Orange-Stark is our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
SILSBEE, Texas — It's been a long time since West Orange-Stark has lost a district game. October 9, 2009 to be exact. Friday night the Mustangs will put their 61-game district winning streak on the line when they visit undefeated Silsbee. Ironically the Tigers were the last district foe...
12newsnow.com
West Orange-Stark battles Silsbee High School to be the week 5 Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the West Orange-Stark High School band against the Silsbee High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m....
12newsnow.com
Rally falls short as Cards drop home opener
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University racked up 305 yards of total offense (including 217 on the ground) and battled back from a 14-point deficit with the ball in their hands as time was winding down but Northern Colorado picked off a Nick Yockey pass at the three-yard line to end the drive and preserve a 21-14 UNC victory.
12newsnow.com
Lamar football searches for consistency ahead of its first Southland Conference game of the season
Northern Colorado handed Lamar its first home loss of the season, 21-14. As the Cardinals prepare for conference play against the Northwestern State Demons this weekend, they're searching for consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Lamar finished its matchup against Northern Colorado with 305 yards of total offense...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza graduated from St. Anthony High School on May 29, 1947. While there, he was student body president and football team captain.
therecordlive.com
Legendary Oak Ridge Boys performance at Jefferson Theatre
Legendary music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, ended its string of performances in Texas with a concert at the historic Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont this past Sunday night (Sept. 18, 2022). The group performed a 90-minute set featuring 24-songs, such as "American Made," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Thank God for Kids," "Elvira" and "Bobbie Sue" among others.
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland
Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
Port Arthur News
Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members
NEDERLAND — A proposal to vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees within the Nederland Independent School ran into an impassioned counterpoint Monday night. Joseph Hawkins, a Nederland High ninth grader, said it is important school board members heard from one of...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
newtoncountynews.net
Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation
On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2022. Thomas Ray Peevey, 58, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury. Leonard Lyle Royster, 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule IV drug. Elizabeth Vincent, 59, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
