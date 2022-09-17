ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Nederland sweeps Crosby in 17-5A action

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland has bounced back from a district opening loss to Baytown Sterling in a major way. Since a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rangers, Nederland has swept three straight 17-5A opponents including Crosby Tuesday night in the Dog Dome. Allie McDaniel's team fired on all cylinders...
NEDERLAND, TX
12newsnow.com

Rally falls short as Cards drop home opener

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University racked up 305 yards of total offense (including 217 on the ground) and battled back from a 14-point deficit with the ball in their hands as time was winding down but Northern Colorado picked off a Nick Yockey pass at the three-yard line to end the drive and preserve a 21-14 UNC victory.
BEAUMONT, TX
Bridge City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Orangefield, TX
therecordlive.com

Legendary Oak Ridge Boys performance at Jefferson Theatre

Legendary music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, ended its string of performances in Texas with a concert at the historic Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont this past Sunday night (Sept. 18, 2022). The group performed a 90-minute set featuring 24-songs, such as "American Made," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Thank God for Kids," "Elvira" and "Bobbie Sue" among others.
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland

Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
NEDERLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation

On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.
NEWTON, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2022. Thomas Ray Peevey, 58, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury. Leonard Lyle Royster, 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule IV drug. Elizabeth Vincent, 59, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
SILSBEE, TX

