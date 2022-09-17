Prep Football: Cavalier defense remains stout in win at Webster

Gallery by Steph Redden

Upper Glade – The Greenbrier West defense notched its fourth consecutive blank sheet to open the season, tying the program record and earning a 61-0 win over Webster County Friday in Upper Glade.

Ethan Holliday finished with 13.5 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four tackles for a loss to pace the Cavalier defense.

Ty Nickell was his usual self on offense, rushing 16 times for 191 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cavaliers improve to 4-0 and will look o break the program record for consecutive shutouts to start a season when they host Meadow Bridge on Friday

Individual Statistics

Rushing – GW: Ty Nickell 16-191-5, Cole Vandall 4-(minus 3)-1, Ethan Holiday 2-66-1, Roy Loudermilk 1-36-1, Bradley Hodge 2-(minus 2), Isaac Agee 7-69-1, Brandon Poticher 1-5; Isaac Snyder 13-21, Bryson Lee 4-(minus 4), Rayden Triplett 3-(-4), Issac Cutlip 1-(Minus-5), Mylo Rivera 3-4, Zach McCourt 1-2, Jack Cochran 1-(minus 1)

Passing – GW: Cole Vandall 5-5-96-0-0, Tucker Lilly 1-3-15-0-0; Isaac Snyder 1-11-5-0 TDs-3 INTs

Receiving – GW: Kadin Parker 1-30, Tucker Lilly 2-36, Dalton Heath 3-45; Rayden Triplett 1-5