Prep Football: Cavalier defense remains stout in win at Webster

By Tyler Jackson
 3 days ago
Gallery by Steph Redden

Upper Glade – The Greenbrier West defense notched its fourth consecutive blank sheet to open the season, tying the program record and earning a 61-0 win over Webster County Friday in Upper Glade.

Ethan Holliday finished with 13.5 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four tackles for a loss to pace the Cavalier defense.

Ty Nickell was his usual self on offense, rushing 16 times for 191 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cavaliers improve to 4-0 and will look o break the program record for consecutive shutouts to start a season when they host Meadow Bridge on Friday

Individual Statistics

Rushing – GW: Ty Nickell 16-191-5, Cole Vandall 4-(minus 3)-1, Ethan Holiday 2-66-1, Roy Loudermilk 1-36-1, Bradley Hodge 2-(minus 2), Isaac Agee 7-69-1, Brandon Poticher 1-5; Isaac Snyder 13-21, Bryson Lee 4-(minus 4), Rayden Triplett 3-(-4), Issac Cutlip 1-(Minus-5), Mylo Rivera 3-4, Zach McCourt 1-2, Jack Cochran 1-(minus 1)

Passing – GW: Cole Vandall 5-5-96-0-0, Tucker Lilly 1-3-15-0-0; Isaac Snyder 1-11-5-0 TDs-3 INTs

Receiving – GW: Kadin Parker 1-30, Tucker Lilly 2-36, Dalton Heath 3-45; Rayden Triplett 1-5

Related
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Prep Football: Week 4 Statistical Leaders

Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 4 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge and Montcalm did not report stats from Week 4, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season.
MONTCALM, WV
Prep Football: Indy’s Price earns Player of the Week honors

Coal City – Judah Price hoped to establish a new single-game rushing record when his Patriots traveled to Shady Spring on Friday. His predecessor Atticus Goodson set the program mark against the Tigers last season with 318 yards rushing but Price fell short of that mark. So he instead made history in a different way.
COAL CITY, WV
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
High School
Education
Football
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Duke checks in with five-star Bryson Tucker

IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker chose not to play on the AAU circuit this year. Perhaps that explains the Duke basketball recruiting target's recent drop outside the top five to No. 7 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and the relatively sparse intel on his recruitment over the summer. ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Hokies First Power 5 Offer for Rougier-Roane

Sidwell Friends (DC) basketball enjoyed a monster 2021-22 season highlighted by a DCSAA championship over Jackson-Reed (formerly Wilson) High School. While Virginia Tech fans are undoubtedly familiar with highest priority 2024 target Caleb Williams, there’s another Sidwell name for 2025 the defending ACC champions have their eye on: Jalen Rougier-Roane.
BLACKSBURG, VA
