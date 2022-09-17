ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

How long do new species take to evolve?

By Michael Dhar
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pnhW_0hzB18FN00
Geographic barriers can lead to new species over tens of millions of years, such as the boa and the python, which share a common ancestor. Here, we see an emerald tree boa, a South American native.

Charles Darwin famously marveled at the "endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful" produced by evolution, and indeed, Earth today teems with an estimated 1 trillion species. But how long did it take those species to evolve?

The answer varies widely across lifeforms, "depending on taxa [type of creature] and environmental conditions," Thomas Smith, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Live Science. It ranges from human-observable timescales to tens of millions of years.

Crucially, because evolution happens via inherited changes, a creature's speed of reproduction, or generation time, limits the rate at which new species can form — known as speciation rate — according to the University of California, Santa Barbara (opens in new tab) (UCSB). For example, because bacteria reproduce so quickly, "split[ing] in two every few minutes or hours," they can evolve into new varieties in years or even days, according to the American Museum of Natural History (opens in new tab) in New York City.

It can be tricky, however, to determine which bacterial varieties count as new species, Smith said. While scientists delineate species by whether they can interbreed, bacteria do not reproduce sexually. Nevertheless, a 2008 study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (opens in new tab) reported that a lineage of E. coli (opens in new tab) bacteria observed for decades had evolved the ability to use citrate as a food source in an oxygenated environment. Because the inability do this is "a defining characteristic of E. coli as a species," the change could represent the beginnings of a new species, researchers said — one that developed within a few years.

Plants, in a phenomenon known as polyploidy, can duplicate their entire genomes in seeds, resulting in additional copies of every chromosome and a new species in one generation. The resulting reproductive isolation "automatically makes a new species," Smith said.

And because many plants reproduce by themselves, the new, polyploid organism can go on to create more of the new species. "Plants are often self-fertilizing, so it can then start a whole population," UCSB said.

Even in the animal kingdom, speciation can happen on human-observable timescales, particularly among quick-generating insects. Apple maggot flies (Rhagoletis pomonella), for example, historically fed on hawthorn plants, but some moved to domesticated apples after these arrived in the Northeast U.S. in the mid-1800s. Since then, the two groups have become reproductively isolated, according to a 2006 study in the journal Annals of the Entomological Society of America (opens in new tab), and are now considered "host races"— the first step in a type of speciation without physical barriers.

Speciation generally moves more slowly in vertebrates but can still happen quickly. A 2017 study in the journal Science (opens in new tab) reported that a Galapagos finch immigrated to a new island and bred with a native bird, producing a new reproductively isolated lineage within three generations. That lineage may represent the very fast initiation of speciation via hybridization of species, rather than the slower accumulation of adaptations, study co-author Leif Andersson, a geneticist at Uppsala University in Sweden, told Live Science.

"This is a possible scenario of how a new species can form," Andersson said. "But then how stable it is over a longer period of time is more uncertain."

Speed limits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4hj4_0hzB18FN00
New species of cichlid are still discovered every year. (Image credit: Paul Starosta via Getty Images)

The speed record for full speciation among vertebrates likely belongs to cichlid fishes in Africa's Lake Victoria, Smith said. These fishes exploded into 300 species "from a single founder less than 12,000 years ago," he said. Some research, such as a 2000 study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B (opens in new tab), has questioned that timeline, but cichlid speciation "is extraordinary," Smith said.

To find an upper limit for speciation times, look to speciation that occurs because of physical barriers, Smith said. For instance, boas, primarily found in the Americas, and pythons, which are native to Africa and Asia, differentiated after South America split from Africa. This likely represents tens of millions to 100 million years from continental split to full speciation, Smith said. (These snakes' last common ancestor slithered roughly 70 million years ago during the dinosaur age, according to Australia National University (opens in new tab), while Africa and South America split by about 140 million years ago.)

Naming an average or most common speciation time is challenging, Andersson said, but scientists can estimate most recent ancestors, giving a rough idea. "In birds and mammals, what we see is that normally … a split between well-developed species is like a million years old," he said.

A 2015 study in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution (opens in new tab) gave another estimate. Drawing on data from more than 50,000 species (though this included few bacteria), the researchers found that speciation generally requires the accumulation of mutations over 2 million years. This held true across vertebrates, arthropods (a group that includes insects, arachnids and crustaceans) and plants.

However, such models require many assumptions, other researchers cautioned in a Quanta Magazine (opens in new tab) story on the research. Scientists are on more solid footing regarding the factors that slow or speed speciation generally — namely environmental pressure and reproductive isolation, Smith said. "Across all species … the greater the selection pressure and the less gene flow, the more likely you're going to get speciation," he said.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Island#Bacteria#Birds#Reproduction#Live Science
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
SCIENCE
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
WILDLIFE
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
LiveScience

LiveScience

94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy