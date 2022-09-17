Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
bendmagazine.com
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
opb.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
KATU.com
Over 1,000 housing units under development for chronically homeless people in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services is on track to exceed its 2019 goal to create at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide by 2023. Andrea Bell, OHSC director, explained that the goal represented a shift in priorities for the agency's five-year housing plan laid out in 2019. The agency has historically been focused on meeting the need for affordable and low-income housing, which is based on a percentage of the median income.
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Teacher of the Year Program Celebrates 16 Regional Winners for 2023
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Education) Last week, the Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners. Every day in Oregon...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
Channel 6000
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
philomathnews.com
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Wildfire Season: Despite fall weather, fire season persists
Wildfire season across the state remains in effect despite the weather transition to fall. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) officials warn that severe drought remains in most of the state, along with dry fuels, temperature increases, and low humidity. “East wind events like the one we experienced Sept. 9 and...
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
opb.org
Oregon can’t find anyone to handle harassment complaints, so it’s spending $100k to recruit
It’s been more than a year since Oregon’s Legislature had what’s known as a legislative equity officer, the official who is supposed to coordinate a response to harassment and retaliation complaints within the Capitol. The vacancy has not lingered for lack of trying. Administrators first posted a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon to Receive Historic Investment in Support of Behavioral Health
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown today joined the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce the approval of a Medicaid state plan amendment (SPA) for Oregon to provide qualifying community-based mobile crisis intervention services to Oregonians. This will be the first Medicaid SPA approval since the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law. The approval will allow the Oregon Health Authority to work with community partners to provide consistent and timely crisis and treatment services to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in communities across the state. The program will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year.
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
