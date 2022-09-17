Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
WXII 12
'Fighting with them': Winston-Salem woman lights city purple for gynecologic cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Are you wondering why Winston-Salem is purple this week? It's thanks to one Triad woman, driven to prevent others from getting diagnosed with cervical cancer — as her mother was. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. "The bravery of the people diagnosed with...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Happy Hills vote post-poned
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The future of city-owned land in Winston-Salem remains up in the air after Monday night's city council meeting. Members were expected to vote on a resolution approving the sale of nearly nine acres in the Happy Hill community to the arts-based school-supporting organization. Instead, the board...
WXII 12
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Robinson admires passing train as he shops for locomotives across the street
During a July 6 trip to Mike's Trains in Thomasville, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks out across the street as a train passes. He marvels at it and mimics his grandson's behavior when a train goes by.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Author responds to attempts to remove his book from North Carolina school
On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
New non-profit executive director is High Point’s major cheerleader
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You could call Amber Williamson a professional cheerleader. She doesn’t cheer for a sports team. She cheers for the Piedmont-Triad’s third largest city. And she doesn’t yell, wear a uniform or wave pom-poms. She communicates through virtual and print media along with one-on-one meetings. “So I am High Point’s cheerleader,” […]
Winston-Salem listed among cities with fastest growing rent prices
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices. Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place. The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release. “Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Reynolda hosting variety of fall gardening activities, including plant sale
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gardening beginners and experts all have a chance to exercise their green thumb at Reynolda this fall. Reynolda Gardens will host a plant sale, workshops and the Tuesday Gardening Series, where people can build their skills and learn from local gardeners. Tuesday Gardening Series talks start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
North Carolina poll: Where does NC stand on abortion, student loan forgiveness and Medicaid?
About 41% of respondents in a Nexstar Media/Emerson College/The Hill Poll of likely voters in North Carolina cited the economy/inflation as the most decisive factor on Nov. 8, and 12% said that abortion was more important (following the threat to democracy, 14%, and just ahead of health care, 11%).
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
App mistakenly points mourners to North Carolina in honor of Queen Elizabeth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Don’t always believe what an app tells you. A technical glitch directed people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II to get in line here in Charlotte. The app made smartphones look pretty dumb. This may shock you, but the queue for the queen is nowhere near the Queen […]
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
WXII 12
Eleven Winston-Salem residents are without a home after a fire, Monday evening.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem has displaced 11 people. A call came in at 4:09 p.m. Monday to Winston-Salem Fire Department. Crews responded and put out the fire within thirty minutes. There were no injuries reported. It happened on Ansonia Street. The cause is still under investigation.
WXII 12
Forsyth County man shoots at woman
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
Comments / 0