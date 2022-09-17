ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Happy Hills vote post-poned

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The future of city-owned land in Winston-Salem remains up in the air after Monday night's city council meeting. Members were expected to vote on a resolution approving the sale of nearly nine acres in the Happy Hill community to the arts-based school-supporting organization. Instead, the board...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Thomasville, NC
Government
City
Thomasville, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimics#Trains
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New non-profit executive director is High Point’s major cheerleader

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You could call Amber Williamson a professional cheerleader. She doesn’t cheer for a sports team. She cheers for the Piedmont-Triad’s third largest city. And she doesn’t yell, wear a uniform or wave pom-poms. She communicates through virtual and print media along with one-on-one meetings. “So I am High Point’s cheerleader,” […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem listed among cities with fastest growing rent prices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices. Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place. The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release. “Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County man shoots at woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy