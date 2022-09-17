Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Bedfordshire bus routes to be axed to reflect changing habits
A number of bus routes are to be axed or changed by a bus company to reflect what it called new travel habits. Stagecoach East said a new bus network would be brought in across Bedfordshire from 30 October. It included withdrawing routes 72 and 73, which run from Bedford...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
BBC
Croydon: Saxon graves discovered under car park
More than a dozen Saxon graves have been discovered underneath a Croydon car park. Eighteen burials were unearthed under the Lion Green Road car park in Coulsdon. They were found following an archaeological survey which was ordered by the council as part of the site's redevelopment into 157 new homes.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Biddenden crash: One dead, two badly injured
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, shortly after getting off a bus. The man, in his 70s, was struck in Tenterden Road, near Woodlands Park, Biddenden, at about 12:10 BST on Sunday. A black Honda CBR 1100 collided with him, Kent...
BBC
Firms in four-day week trial will make it permanent
Many UK firms taking part in a four-day working week trial have said they will keep it in place after the pilot ends. More than 70 firms are taking part in the scheme where employees get 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked. At the halfway point in...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
BBC
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
BBC
Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
BBC
The Queen's funeral watched by 28 million viewers in UK
A peak audience of around 28 million viewers watched the Queen's funeral in the UK on Monday, making it one of the country's biggest ever TV events. More than 50 UK channels broadcast the service, as the nation paused to pay a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. The overall...
