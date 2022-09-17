Bethlehem Academy defensive stops seal 28-27 win over Randolph

Bethlehem Academy defenders stopped a late two-point conversion pass and a fourth quarter, fourth down pass to thwart a comeback campaign by Randolph and seal a 28-27 victory over their cross-sectional rivals.

The Cardinals built a lead with two scores in the first quarter, QB Elliott Viland hitting Hudson Dillon for a 5-yard touchdown, with a two-point conversion run by Viland at the 7:22 mark. Oliver Linnemann had a 19-yard touchdown run to put BA up 14-0 (two-point pass failed). Randolph answered in the second quarter with a 19-yard scoring pass to Collin Otto and a point after to make it 14-7, Cardinals.

Viland answered for Bethlehem Academy with a pass to Charlie King for a 28-yard score. The two-point conversion run failed, making it 20-7 heading into halftime.

It was Randolph’s homecoming, with packed bleachers and a thin layer of fog. After the homecoming royalty and annual grade school paraders cleared, the Rockets started to chip away at the lead. They opened the half with a long kickoff return to deep in Cardinals territory, but it was negated by a holding call.

The Rockets held the Cardinals and later drove down the field to score on a Charles Gustafson run of 18 yards, with 1:35 left in the third quarter, but the Cardinals defense blocked the PAT kick to make it 20-13, BA.

The Rockets’ momentum continued in the fourth quarter with a 16-yard scoring pass from Bennorette to J.J. Root. Bennorette then hit Tyson Cooreman for the two-point conversion, taking the lead for the first time in the game at 21-20, with 10:35 left.

Bethlehem Academy’s ensuing drive looked to be stalling when they faced a third down and six on their own 14-yard line. But Viland hit a wide open Hudson Dillon down the right sideline for an 81-yard scoring strike. A two-point conversion run by Willie Porter put the Cardinals up 28-21.

Randolph answered at the 4:32 mark with a 19-yard pass by Bennerotte for a touchdown caught by Quinn Sabila. However, the ensuing extra-point pass was knocked away by the Cardinals defense, leaving Bethlehem Academy ahead 28-27.

Randolph employed a trick kickoff in the game, and the final kick stopped at about the 2-yard line, where the Cardinals’ returner covered the ball.

The Cardinals were able to run out far enough to make room for a clean punt, setting up the defensive stop that sealed the victory with under 1:30 left to play.

Cardinals head coach Jim Beckmann said it was a tough situation, but “the offense moved us out of there” and the defense made the stop. He said his boys played super hard in the first half, and the Rockets moved the ball well on the Cardinals in the second half, but they made the stops they needed to get the win.

Bethlehem Academy finished with 302 total yards. Viland hit nine of 15 passes for 191 yards and three TDs. Dillon caught two passes for 86 yards and two scores. King caught three for 43 yards and a score.

Derrick Sando led the rushing game with 48 yards on 15 carries, Linnemann had 29 yards on four carries, Viland had four carries for 16 yards and Willie Potter had four runs for 9 yards.

Randolph had 349 total yards of offense, led by Bennerotte’s 167 yards passing and three aerial TDs, and Charles Gustafson, who had 19 carries for 158 yards.