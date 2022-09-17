It’s accurate to state that this movie built itself up in one way to tell a convincing story but somehow stumbled and tripped over its own premise before it could really get going. While it does feature a few reasonably well-known actors, The Final Wish might make a lot of audience members feel that it’s just barely interesting enough to continue with or might give the feeling that there’s something there that makes the rest of the movie worth watching. Initially, it’s made clear that the main character, Aaron Hammond, is kind of down on his luck, seeing how he’s applying for a job with a firm that appears to have extremely high standards and no appreciation for his position as a lawyer. On top of that, he’s being kicked out of his apartment, and his father has died, meaning he has to go home to console his aging mother. Strangely though, he isn’t given the warmest welcome by anyone other than his buddy, who is revealed to be dead later on in the movie.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO