Shakira Breaks Silence on Her Divorce: It’s The ‘Darkest Hour Of My Life’
Shakira is breaking her silence about her split from Gerard Pique for the first time. The singer opened up for Elle magazine, where she admitted to being in the “darkest hour of my life.”. Shakira was careful as she opened up with the magazine about the end of her...
Kaley Cuoco on meeting Tom Pelphrey: 'It was love at first sight'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco says it was "love at first sight" with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The 36-year-old actress recalled how "the world stopped" when she first met Pelphrey, an actor known for the Netflix series Ozark, during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Cuoco...
How Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's 'Bachelorette' journey came to an end
Find out how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's "Bachelorette" journey came to an end on the season 19 finale.
