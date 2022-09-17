ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Urb_0hzAyeeD00

A family-run visitor attraction with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia of the Royal Family has said that it has been “a very special and emotional week” talking to people who have come by to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, which was launched in 2012, has numerous memorabilia dedicated to the royal family, including hundreds of books, magazines, photographs and even the Queen’s trusted friend Paddington Bear, which has been added to over the years through donations and the Jeyes family’s personal collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L60l8_0hzAyeeD00
Part of Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, Georgina Jeyes, 72, and her daughters Pip Jeyes, 48, and Anna Jeyes-Hulme, 38, set up their own Book of Remembrance in The Royal Room, which they hoped would be filled with “memories and celebrations” about the Queen.

“It’s been so special to have so many people come from all over the county to share their memories of the Queen,” Georgina told the PA news agency.

“We’ve had people of all backgrounds, cultures and ages ranging from a four-year-old to a 94-year-old, we’ve had queues of people waiting to write in our Book of Remembrance.

“There have been tears of sadness yet also joy as people reminisced about how the Queen has touched their lives. It’s been very emotional.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22R2p1_0hzAyeeD00
China collection in the Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Georgina added that the family have enjoyed talking to visitors over a coffee when they brought in memorabilia to donate to the room.

“I knew how important it was for them to sit down and talk to mum and share their stories,” said Anna.

“They want a good home for their family’s possessions when things have maybe moved on in their lives.”

Pip added: “Everybody has a special memory of [the Queen] which is incredible.”

Anna added that interest in their collection has continued to grow over the last few days with a customer, Martin Lawrence, chair of The Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, donating a copy of the proclamation of Edward VIII complete with all the required signatures.

“This will become one of our most treasured items as it’s only been in the last few days that we all now understand what a ‘proclamation’ is,” she said.

Pip added: “One of the most valuable items is a pair of miniature gold stagecoaches, we originally only had one of the pair but after scouring the country for several years we found the matching coach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsG36_0hzAyeeD00
(From left to right) Pip Jeyes, Anna Jeyes-Hulme and Georgina Jeyes, with Anna holding the “quirky” portrait of the Queen and Pip holding the stagecoaches (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

The family have formed connections with several pieces of the collection over the years.

One of the items with an interesting backstory and the most “quirky” in the room is a decorative portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which has been made using plaster of Paris and is adorned with flashing lights.

Georgina said: “It was made by a local electrician, Trevor Perkins, to celebrate the Coronation in 1953, on the night of the coronation.

“Mr Perkins provided music for the people of the village to dance along to while the lights of the portrait flashed in his electrical shop window.

“It is very quirky and a complete one-off.”

Despite being in need of repair, the Jeyes family said they have plans to restore it to its former glory in time for King Charles III’s Coronation.

One of Georgina’s favourite items is a photograph of a coach from her parents’ coach company, Taylors Coaches, which carried the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Philip’s mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVbCW_0hzAyeeD00
Photo of the Queen travelling on a coach from Georgina Jeyes’ father’s company (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

“The M1 was officially opened in 1959 and at the time, the motorway was a big deal”, she said.

“That was the Queen’s first trip on the motorway and it was in my father’s bus.”

Other items in the collection include china plates and mugs, jigsaws, trinket tins, brasses and most recently a Paddington Bear display.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Martin Lawrence
newschain

Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Uk#The Royal Family
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
newschain

George and Charlotte to attend state funeral for great-grandmother the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral, the order of service has shown. The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will gather with 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmother on Monday, as millions watch the televised service across the globe.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
newschain

Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor Castle

The Queen’s coffin has begun its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe are watching proceedings on TV.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

Kate and Meghan pay tribute to Queen through jewellery choices

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the Queen with the jewellery they wore to the funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery...
WORLD
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest alongside beloved Philip in Windsor

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William and Harry side by side on Queen’s final journey

Although the Duke of Sussex has stepped back from royal duties, he took his place alongside his brother the Prince of Wales for the ceremonies of the Queen’s state funeral. William, in his RAF No1 uniform, and Harry, in formal funeral wear and medals, marched slowly behind their father, the King, as the Queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, where she had been lying in state.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy