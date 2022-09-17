ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OH

Green wins wild shootout with Southern

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Apparently, the Green Bobcats can win football games by basketball-like scores as well.

That’s because the Bobcats, as they scored all nine touchdowns via the run while amassing 600 yards of rushing offense, remained undefeated for the 2022 season following Friday night —escaping the visiting Southern Tornadoes’ touchdown tosses to the tune of a 65-52 triumph in a non-league tilt at Green High School.

You read that right, 600 yards of rushing offense for the Bobcats and 65 points —topping the Tornadoes’ seven touchdowns and 391 passing yards, as Southern scored five times through the air.

Despite Southern quarterback Josiah Smith completing 23 passes on 38 attempts, and the Tornadoes totaling 70 plays from scrimmage, the Bobcats outgained their guests by 105 total yards —all en route to remaining perfect for the season at 4-0.

“What a great night for a high school football game. The fans had to really enjoy that type of explosive offense. This week was a challenge for us and our effort was just enough to come out and beat a very athletic and explosive Southern team. Southern was very-well prepared. In many ways, it felt like two different games. The turning point in the game was our 15-play touchdown drive, but to that point they outplayed us,” said Green coach Chad Coffman. “4-0 is a great achievement for our guys. It shows the work they have put in and the development through adversity the last couple of years. We will need our best week of the year to have the opportunity to accomplish our goals this season. 600-plus yards of offense is attention-grabbing, but I know our guys can play better. I know our defense can play better. We aren’t satisfied.”

While the pass-happy and now 1-3 Tornadoes tacked on two rushing touchdowns — and had three receivers with at least six receptions, one touchdown and 116 receiving yards —their only lead was in the single-score first quarter, at the four-minute and 15-seconds mark.

The Bobcats actually amounted all 65 points over the final 32:52, as Quincy Merrill made one extra-point kick for the 7-7 tie.

The remainder of the scoring and yardage chores were handled by four Bobcats —Nathaniel Brannigan, Landan Lodwick, Abe McBee and Blake Smith.

Brannigan carried 25 times for 289 yards and six touchdowns —all career-highs —as his two-point conversion run made it 43-29 with 75 seconds remaining in the third frame.

Brannigan’s 89-yard fourth-quarter gallop was easily his longest TD, as that — combined with one of Lodwick’s three two-point conversion runs— gave Green its largest lead of the game at 51-29.

Lodwick went for a dozen rushes and 205 yards, as his two touchdown dashes went for 80 yards with 21 seconds left before halftime and 58 yards to precede the Brannigan two-point plunge.

Lodwick’s 80-yard jaunt broke the 14-14 tie, and gave Green the lead for good.

McBee’s 37-yard sprint with six minutes to play, and Brannigan’s 51-yard burst a mere 30 seconds later combined with Lodwick’s third two-point run, gave the Bobcats a pair of 21-point (57-36 and 65-44) fourth-quarter cushions.

The quarterback McBee and Smith carried seven times apiece, with McBee gaining 56 yards and Smith 50.

McBee attempted only two passes, as one was intercepted and the other completed —to Lodwick for 35 yards.

Smith paced the Tornadoes in totes with 15, as Kolten Thomas (two receiving), Damien Miller (two receiving) and Derek Griffith (one rushing and one receiving) all reached paydirt twice.

Both teams punted just 0nce.

* * *

Southern 7 7 15 23 —52

Green 0 19 24 22 — 65

S — Derek Griffith, 24-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 4:15, 1st (7-0 S)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 3-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick) 8:52, 2nd (7-7 tie)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan 3-yard run (kick failed) :59, 2nd (14-7 G)

S — Kolten Thomas, 36-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) :35, 2nd (14-14 tie)

G — Landan Lodwick, 80-yard run (run failed) :21, 2nd (20-14 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 32-yard run (Abe McBee run) 11:49, 3rd (28-14 G)

S — Bradie McCulley, 9-yard run (Derek Griffith kick) 7:50, 3rd (28-21 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 4-yard run (Landan Lodwick run) 5:24, 3rd (35-21 G)

S — Derek Griffith, 2-yard run (2-point conversion pass good) 2:28, 3rd (35-29 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 58-yard run (Nathaniel Brannigan run) 1:15, 3rd (43-29 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 89-yard run (Landan Lodwick run) 9:25, 4th (51-29 G)

S — Damien Miller, 64-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 8:25, 4th (51-36 G)

G – Abe McBee, 37-yard run (run failed) 5:58, 4th (57-36 G)

S — Kolten Thomas, 55-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Bradie McCulley run) 5:41, 4th (57-44 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 51-yard run (Landan Lodwick run) 5:30, 4th (65-44 G)

S — Damien Miller, 13-yard pass from Josiah Smith (2-point conversion run good) 3:31, 4th (65-52 G)

Team Statistics

S G

First downs NA NA

Scrimmage plays 70 55

Rushes-yards 32-139 53-600

Passing yards 391 35

Total yards 530 635

Cmp-Att-Int. 23-38-1 1-2-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties (No.-Yds) NA NA

Punts-Ave. 1-40 1-48

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHINGSouthern: Josiah Smith 15-38, Carson Reuter 7-27, Derek Griffith 4-59 TD, Bradie McCulley 6-15 TD; Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 25-289 6TD, Landan Lodwick 12-205 2TD, Abe McBee 7-56 TD, Blake Smith 7-50, Trevor Sparks 2-0

PASSINGSouthern: Josiah Smith 23-38-1-391 5TD; Green: Abe McBee 1-2-1-35

RECEIVINGSouthern: Kolten Thomas 7-143 2TD, Damien Miller 7-117 2TD, Derek Griffith 6-116 TD, Zach Thomas 2-15; Green: Landan Lodwick 1-35

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Blue Devils escape on last-minute FG

PORTSMOUTH — Gallia Academy junior kicker Caleb Stout made his kick when it mattered most. Despite missing two extra points over the course of the game, Stout’s 31-yard field goal with 9.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter pushed the Gallia Academy Blue Devils past host Portsmouth 36-34 at Trojan Coliseum on Friday night.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Mohawks’ misery vs. Valley ends

LUCASVILLE — Simply put, this time, Northwest head football coach Bill Crabtree — and his Mohawks — left Lucasville and Valley High School on Friday night in a light years different frame of mind. Of course, when you haven’t defeated an archrival in two full decades, you...
LUCASVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

The return of rock

The sound of metal returns to Paul Porter Park today for the second annual Grovefest Music and Arts Festival. Gates open at 11 a.m., music starts at noon and runs until 11 p.m. “And we will end exactly at 11,” said Charlie Wilds, vocalist for the band Revision, Revised and...
COAL GROVE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Green, OH
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Green, OH
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Ohio Education
Green, OH
Football
Green, OH
Education
Portsmouth Times

Gun Bash set for Oct 1

This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Griffith
Person
Blake Smith
WSAZ

New store opens at the Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall. The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday. It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co. In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in tractor-trailer vs SUV crash in Gallipolis

UPDATE (1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one man was pronounced dead at the scene of this crash. In a release, they say that 40-year-old Jason Jones, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling east on State Rt. 735 when he failed to yield at the stop light and was […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Bobcats#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Southern#Green High School
Portsmouth Daily Times

Sherman receives scholarship from Ohio Natural Gas and Oil Industry

MINFORD – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation (OOGEEF) announced they have awarded 32 $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in the natural gas and oil industry. The 2022 class is diversely represented by individuals across 22 Ohio counties, 15 institutions of higher education, and covering 20 different majors.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Education
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Wayne County

BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a three-car crash in Wayne County. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 57 north of Fulton Road in Baughman Township. According to the highway...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
116
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy