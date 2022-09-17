Shannon Oliver AKA Rubber Ducky. and is from Jemison Alabama. He is a husband to the wonderful Aleisha Oliver and a father to the fabulous five kids, Yasmine Shaunell Jerrell Jaden and Jaicee. He is a licensed minister on June 28, 2009, and was ordained December 2012. Oliver became a member the renowned Christian fraternity Gamma Phi Delta Christian Fraternity Incorporated in the year of 2008 on the campus of Troy University, where he was sharpened as a Christian and eventually became a man who wanted to live for God. He is now a coach and teacher at Dallas County High School where he shapes the minds of youth through music, sports and education.

JEMISON, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO