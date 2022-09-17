ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah

A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert

A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
CAREFREE, AZ
People

Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training

"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family," Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared about Farrah the dog's rescue Farrah the golden retriever is homeward bound three months after she went missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado. According to KRDO, the golden retriever disappeared from the scene of a car accident. Three months ago, Farrah was in the car with her owner's father when the man had a seizure and was involved in a crash in a...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
Deseret News

Looking for a new pet? How Utahns can rescue a threatened desert tortoise

Ann McLuckie believes desert tortoises can make for great pets, especially if you're looking for a companion that doesn't require a whole lot of work. "They have their own unique personality," says McLuckie, a biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. "They will gladly eat the weeds in your backyard and they are fairly independent as long as they have shade and food. They also hibernate for roughly five months out of the year, making them a fairly low-maintenance pet."
UTAH STATE

