Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah
A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
Bull Rider Fatally Shot By ‘On And Off’ Girlfriend In Utah After Argument
Demetrius “Ouncie Mitchell” Allen, an internationally-ranked professional bull rider, was allegedly shot and killed by his on-and-off-again girlfriend, LaShawn Bagley, over the weekend. A professional bull rider set to compete at the Utah State Fair was allegedly gunned down by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute last weekend.
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training
"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family," Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared about Farrah the dog's rescue Farrah the golden retriever is homeward bound three months after she went missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado. According to KRDO, the golden retriever disappeared from the scene of a car accident. Three months ago, Farrah was in the car with her owner's father when the man had a seizure and was involved in a crash in a...
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
I visited a Utah town known as 'Little Switzerland,' and the quaint wonderland transported me to Europe
Insider's reporter explored Midway, Utah, where she stayed in a European chateau and discovered a downtown filled with Swiss architecture.
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Attendees of Christian programs for troubled teens say they were tied to goats for days and branded with a cross as punishment
An in-depth investigation by NBC News' Tyler Kingkade detailed claims of abuse and PTSD teens experienced at the rural Wyoming programs.
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
Bison Herd Stuns Driver Stampeding Right Over The Top Of His Car: “They Ran Right Over Me”
Bison… what a majestic beast. Big, strong, powerful… for the most part, they leave you alone. But stuck between two cars on an icy Alaskan road, they’ll escape by any means necessary… even through you. Sounds horrifying, doesn’t it?. In Delta Junction, Alaska, right next...
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
Looking for a new pet? How Utahns can rescue a threatened desert tortoise
Ann McLuckie believes desert tortoises can make for great pets, especially if you're looking for a companion that doesn't require a whole lot of work. "They have their own unique personality," says McLuckie, a biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. "They will gladly eat the weeds in your backyard and they are fairly independent as long as they have shade and food. They also hibernate for roughly five months out of the year, making them a fairly low-maintenance pet."
Grizzly Bear Gets Chased Out Of Pasture By Cow Herd Near Yellowstone National Park
That bear ain’t wanted in those parts. These creatures are accustomed to wildlife in this part of the world. Wyoming is home to lots of large farms and lots of wildlife. It’s some big country out there and naturally, these animals are bound to come in contact. Like...
