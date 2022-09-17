ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnL8h_0hzAxp4l00

A brain tumour patient and beauty queen said she is “still in shock” after receiving one of the last letters from the Queen before her death.

Kerri Parker, 38, has raised more than £16,000 for UK-based medical charity Brain Tumour Research and wrote to the Queen to thank her after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.

Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said it “broke my heart a little” to receive a response from the monarch dated September 5, just three days before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

“I just can’t believe it – my name and what I’ve done for Brain Tumour Research was one of the last things that she’d have seen, as far as correspondence goes,” Ms Parker, from Norwich, told the PA News agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rCGa_0hzAxp4l00
Kerri Parker attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Jubilee in July (Kerri Parker)

“Someone of that stature, to not (have just) seen my name but seen what I’ve achieved for Brain Tumour Research is just absolutely remarkable.

“It’s such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters… It’s a little bit of history, something I’ll treasure that broke my heart a little.

“I’m still in shock, it’s crazy.”

Ms Parker was diagnosed with a grade two mixed glioma consisting of oligodendroglioma and astrocytoma in 2012 and was clear for five years having had brain surgery to remove the tumour soon after.

The tumour grew back terminal in 2017 and Ms Parker, who has trained as a Hollywood stunt double and worked as a model, finished nine months of chemotherapy cycles this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA6AU_0hzAxp4l00
Ms Parker said she ‘burst into tears’ upon opening the letter (Kerri Parker)

“I’m stable (now), which is a miracle because my cancer is growing out of control,” she said.

“I shouldn’t be here now – I should have died many, many times.”

Ms Parker raised thousands of pounds for Brain Tumour Research through activities such as the London Marathon and climbing to Mount Everest’s base camp.

She was invited to attend the Jubilee garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her work for charity, as well as the work of two ex-military friends, Damian Todd, a former Royal Marines commando colour sergeant and Toby Priestley, a former RAF sergeant.

“We met the Queen’s Royal Guard, (it was) an experience of a lifetime,” she said of the party.

“So then I wrote to the Queen just to say ‘Look, I’m in a really dark place with my cancer right now, it’s very hopeless.’

“But I said, ‘You have just made my year – what you have just done for me, without even realising, is the most exceptional thing.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkD2m_0hzAxp4l00
Ms Parker was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month (Kerri Parker)

“‘It’s really picked me up, and I feel now that I can beat this.'”

When the Queen died on September 8, Ms Parker thought she had never received it, until a letter with the royal seal arrived the day after the Queen’s death.

“I literally just burst into tears,” she said.

“They’d recognised two of my military friends in it as well, and they could not believe it, they were just so happy.

“They really deserved special recognition.”

The letter, dated the 5th of September 2022, was from a royal correspondence officer, Tara Mundy, attached with the Queen’s “grateful thanks” for Ms Parker’s “kind message”.

“I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the Seventieth Anniversary of my Accession to the Throne,” the Queen wrote.

A letter from Ms Mundy said: “The Queen has asked me to thank you for your letter from which Her Majesty was very sorry to learn that you have cancer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJ3db_0hzAxp4l00
The card that arrived with Ms Parker’s letter (Kerri Parker)

“It was kind of you to let the Queen know of your efforts in raising money and awareness for brain tumour research and share a warm tribute to your friends, Mr Toby Priestly, and Mr Damian Todd.

“It was thoughtful of you to write as you did… I am enclosing a special message of thanks from the Queen”.

The card that arrived includes a picture of the Queen, which Ms Parker said she is going to frame.

“I’m going to frame it along with my invitation for the garden party,” she said.

“Just to remember how spectacular her reign is, and just the end of an era.

“I just loved her, (she was) a little sweet, cute little lady… I watched her grow up with Prince Philip, with the black and white pictures of them.

“It gives (me) comfort in a way that she’s back with her true love.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
newschain

William and Harry side by side on Queen’s final journey

Although the Duke of Sussex has stepped back from royal duties, he took his place alongside his brother the Prince of Wales for the ceremonies of the Queen’s state funeral. William, in his RAF No1 uniform, and Harry, in formal funeral wear and medals, marched slowly behind their father, the King, as the Queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, where she had been lying in state.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Brain Surgery#London Marathon#Uk#Brain Tumour Research#Pa News
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral. Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor Castle

The Queen’s coffin has begun its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe are watching proceedings on TV.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

George and Charlotte to attend state funeral for great-grandmother the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral, the order of service has shown. The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will gather with 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmother on Monday, as millions watch the televised service across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest alongside beloved Philip in Windsor

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy