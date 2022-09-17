The cream is rising to the top in Georgia high school football: Friday night roundup

Week 5 in the state of Georgia was an exciting one on the football field.

Teams off to hot starts continued winning ways. The cream is starting to rise to the top.

Class 7A is appearing to be top-heavy with the likes of Buford and Mill Creek leading the way, both of whom picked up impressive wins in Week 5. Teams like Parkview, Gainesville, Hughes and Carrollton continue to impress as well. Let's take a look at how Week 5 around the state of Georgia looked.

Week 5 roundup:

Mill Creek 52, Cedar Grove 36: Mill Creek proved to be too much for Cedar Grove Friday night in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Hawks (4-0) never trailed in the game and led the Saints (3-1) by as many as 24 points in the second half. They held a 38-21 lead at the half and continued to impress in the second half to remain unbeaten on the season. Hayden Clark tossed a touchdown pass and the Hawks got scores from Alabama commit Caleb Downs, Cole Mullins, Cam Robinson and Kevin Mitchell in the victory. Downs scored twice on the night and picked up his 17th career interception on defense.

Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16: Trailing Carver-Atlanta 16-15 at halftime, Buford put its foot on the gas in the second half, out-scoring the Panthers 29-0 to remain perfect on the season. Alabama commit Justice Haynes scored three touchdowns on the night - 2 rushing and 1 receiving - while Virginia Tech commit Dylan Wittke tossed one touchdown pass to KJ Bolden. The Buford defense held the Carver offense to just one touchdown on the night, a 39-yard pass from Bryce Bowens to Zyee’k Mender in the second quarter.

Parkview 38, St Pius X 21: Trailing 14-0 early, Parkview rattled off 31 unanswered points to remain unbeaten on the season. Carlos Munoz gave the Panthers their first lead of the night, 17-14 after a field goal in the third quarter and they never looked back. Colin Houck tossed a touchdown pass to Carson Wilson while Donovan Harris, Khyair Spain and Nolan Marshall each scored in the victory.

Bishop Gorman 70, Brookwood 10: Traveling cross country to tangle with Bishop Gorman, Brookwood was no match for the Gaels, who scored touchdowns on 10 straight possessions to after beginning the game with a punt. Jumul Prothro scored the lone touchdown for the Broncos, a 5-yard rush late in the third quarter. Caitlyn Soroka knocked in a 20-yard field goal for the Broncos to trim the Gaels lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter before things got out of hand.

Milton 36, Alpharetta 21: Alpharetta led Milton 21-17 in the third quarter, but the Eagles responded with three touchdowns over the last two quarters to escape with a 36-21 win. Wyatt Smalley scored the go-ahead score on a pass from Luke Nickle and the Eagles never looked back. Alpharetta quarterback Ben Guthrie tossed three touchdown passes in the loss.

Hughes 65, New Manchester 0: Hughes proved worthy of its ranking Friday night after crushing New Manchester 65-0. Hughes jumped out to a commanding 33-0 lead after the first quarter and coasted from that point on. Prentis Noland threw five touchdown passes in the victory to five different receivers.

Valdosta 56, Coral Gables (FL) 0: Valdosta led Coral Gables 49-0 at halftime behind a fantastic first-half performance from quarterback Todd Robinson. The sophomore tossed three first-half TD passes, one each to Shaq Wright, Jalen Whitehead and Jontavious McGriff. He also rushed for two scores to give the Wildcats their big first-half lead. The Wildcats improve to 5-0 on the season with the win.

Carrollton 48, Jenkins 0: Carrollton remains perfect on the season after a dominant 48-0 win at home against Jenkins. Quarterback Julian Lewis tossed four touchdown passes on the night, three to Caleb Odom and one to Takare Lipscomb. They led Jenkins 21-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at the half.

Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6: Josh Niblitt’s first year as the head coach at Gainesville is proving t to be a home run hire for the Red Elephants, who improved to 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday night with a 55-6 drubbing of Apalachee. Junior quarterback Baxter Wright tossed three touchdown passes on the night and scored one on the ground. Naim Cheeks scored two touchdowns as well for the Red Elephants.

Mountain View 55, Lanier 3: Mountain View scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and never looked back en route to a dominant 55-3 win at home against Lanier. Playing for an injured Mason Kidd, Bears quarterback Jayden Dooley was terrific. The junior was responsible for five touchdowns - four passing and one rushing to pair with 281 yards of offense. Junior receiver Zyon Davis caught two TD passes from Dooley and rushed for another in the win.

Archer 20, Shiloh 18: After a rough start to the season, Archer earned its first win of the season Friday, defeating Shiloh 20-18. The Tigers led 20-6 in the fourth quarter, only to watch the Generals come all the way back and score a touchdown with no time left on the clock. The Tigers held on to win, however after a failed 2-point conversion from the Generals following the score. Tigers quarterback Justin Johnson finished his night 24 of 26 passing for 150 yards and rushed for 87 more in the victory.

Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17: After starting the season 2-0, the defending Class 7A state champs dropped their second game in a row Friday night on the road at Sandy Creek. Collins Hill led 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but three turnovers - two fumbles and a pick six - on Collins Hill’s first three possessions to start the fourth quarter led to 21 points for Sandy Creek and a loss. Sandy Creek’s Cameron Watts was responsible for the interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

North Gwinnett 27, Duluth 7: Three first-half rushing touchdowns from 4-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald were the difference in a 27-7 victory for North Gwinnett over Duluth. Leading Duluth 21-0 at the half, the Bulldogs extended its lead to 27-0 early in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Samford Halcomb to Xavier Couloute. The win came at the expense of both McDonald and starting quarterback Ryan Hall, who were both injured late in the third quarter.