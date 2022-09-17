Trace Gallagher has been named the permanent anchor of Fox News @ Night, Fox News Channel’s midnight ET newscast. He succeeds Shannon Bream, who debuted as the anchor of Fox News Sunday earlier this month Gallagher will take over the newscast on Oct. 3, anchoring from the Los Angeles. The newscast launched in 2017, originally at 11 PM ET. It moved to its new time slot last year, when Fox News debuted Gutfeld!. The newscast is shown in primetime in the PT and MT time zones. The network said that it averaged 1.1 million viewers and 218,000 in the demo in the past...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO