ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 6

j
3d ago

Ahhh ok...now that something happened to her, she has backpedaled on her stance & no longer feels safe lol. The extra BS is, she never did because the guns were there all along.

Reply
11
FreeBear
3d ago

Rep Karen Bass can talk sweet. But if one listens carefully, her talks are hollow with no targets AND concrete plans to achieve them. Typical political jargons like her endorser Joe Biden. Then she tries to stay away from being result/achievement focused. There's a reason: having been an 'activist' working South Central for 28 years, what has she done to improve the hoods? How has it become the district that has the highest concentration of homeless population outside of DTLA?

Reply
6
Dst2winn Ibanez
2d ago

Empty suit, sounds like a parrot trained to throw all the public wants to hear. Time for someone new with fresh views and vision for our communities. The rhetoric is old. what has Karen done not said, DONE to improve the life's of the communities she supposedly represents?

Reply
3
Related
dot.LA

The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills

Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
foxla.com

LASD submits Marilyn Manson investigation file to LA DA Gascón

LOS ANGELES - The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson is moving forward. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had completed its 19-month investigation into the allegations involving Manson (legal name Brian Warner) and submitted it to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Prager
Person
Karen Bass
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real News Network

Judge rules California prison must close

Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Public Safety#Congresswoman#Elex#La Mayoral Candidate#The Republican Party
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
daystech.org

Editorial: Villanueva, L.A.’s loosest cannon and pettiest cop

The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Canyon News

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home Searched

SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit served search warrants at multiple locations in connection with an ongoing public corruption investigation on Wednesday, September 14. One of those locations was the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor, Sheila Kuehl. In a statement made...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX40

No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure

(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy