The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO