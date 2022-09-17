Ahhh ok...now that something happened to her, she has backpedaled on her stance & no longer feels safe lol. The extra BS is, she never did because the guns were there all along.
Rep Karen Bass can talk sweet. But if one listens carefully, her talks are hollow with no targets AND concrete plans to achieve them. Typical political jargons like her endorser Joe Biden. Then she tries to stay away from being result/achievement focused. There's a reason: having been an 'activist' working South Central for 28 years, what has she done to improve the hoods? How has it become the district that has the highest concentration of homeless population outside of DTLA?
Empty suit, sounds like a parrot trained to throw all the public wants to hear. Time for someone new with fresh views and vision for our communities. The rhetoric is old. what has Karen done not said, DONE to improve the life's of the communities she supposedly represents?
