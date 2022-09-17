HS Football Week 5 roundup: North Union falls short to JA

RICHWOOD — A pair of costly turnovers and a late field goal by Jonathan Alder was North Union's undoing Friday night in a Central Buckeye Conference divisional crossover football game.

North Union was looking for its first victory over its Union County neighbor since 2013, but fell 31-28 at home. The Pioneers (4-1) have won seven in a row over the Wildcats (4-1).

North Union led throughout, including 21-14 after three quarters. After seeing Alder rally to take the lead, North Union answered with a touchdown pass it make it 28-28, but a 24-yard field goal was the difference for JA.

Owen Davis produced 119 yards on 16 carries and scored touchdowns for the Wildcats, plus made five catches for 79 yards and a TD. The Purdue-bound linebacker also paced the NU defense with two sacks and six tackles. Cayden Lassiter was 19 of 27 passing for 201 yards and added a passing touchdown to Trey Bossaller who ended with 10 receptions for 78 yards.

Alder scored two touchdowns off turnovers, converting an interception and a fumble recovery into TDs. North Union outgained the Pioneers 355 to 244 and had more first downs 19-12.

Here are how other area high school football games from Week 5 turned out on Friday night:

Fredericktown 43, Mount Gilead 22

The Indians led 22-21 in the second half, but watched as Fredericktown scored three unanswered touchdowns at home with two coming in the fourth period to pull away to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference victory.

"I'm proud of how we battled. We were able to put together a 14-play drive, a 12-play drive and a 16-play drive had a 22-21 lead with a little under four minutes left in the third," Mount Gilead coach Mike Reid said. "We had a tough time shutting them down. They are big up front and get after it."

The Freddies (3-2, 1-1) rolled up 311 of their 341 yards on the ground as Teegan Ruhl had 140 yards and two touchdowns and Kaid Carpenter 138 yards on only six carries with a score. Mount Gilead countered with 197 running yards and 133 passing yards as Matthew Bland was 7 of 14 passing with two touchdowns and an interception plus 79 ground yards on 22 tries. Garrett George topped him with 102 yards on 19 carries. Logan High had 4 receptions for 89 yards and a TD and Owen High two catches for 34 yards and a score.

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Elgin 12

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0) ran out to a 35-0 lead by halftime to beat Elgin (2-3, 1-1) in a Northwest Central Conference game in Waynesfield.

Darrin Zier led the Comets with 49 rushing yards on seven carries, while Breckin Dugan had 38 yards on six tries with a touchdown. Quinten Harrison ran for 29 yards and completed Elgin's only pass, a 9-yard touchdown for Kaiden Luikart. Luikart added 21 yards rushing on nine carries.

Ridgemont 24, Ridgedale 0

The Rockets (1-4, 0-2) were shutout at home by Ridgemont (3-2, 2-0) in NWCC play. Ridgedale's Nathan Thiel led with 20 tackles and one pass break up and was followed by 11 tackles from Evan Ricketts, eight from Logan Rasnick and seven apiece from Brayden Townsend, Ashtun Fosnaugh and Michael Deas.

East Knox 14, Cardington 7

All the scoring in this KMAC game came in the second period as the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1) won on the road.

For Cardington (1-4, 0-2), Kaiden Beach ran 16 times for 74 yards and passed it 11 times for five completions and 134 yards. He had the Pirates' lone score. Denton Garrison made a 60-yard reception, and Kaylin Briggs had two catches for 34 yards. On defense, Austin Vails intercepted a pass, while Colin McAvoy had 12 tackles, Ashton Plowman and Vinny Seavolt nine tackles and Ayden Plowman seven tackles.

Danville 32, Northmor 7

The Blue Devils (4-1, 2-0) scored twice late in the first half and pulled away from Northmor (4-1, 1-1) in a KMAC game.

Danville held the Golden Knights to negative-4 yards rushing, while it tallied 194 yards on the ground. Danville added 170 yards passing and ended with 18 first downs to Northmor's 11.

A.J. Bower hit Bo Landin for a 68-yard touchdown pass in the fourth period for the Knights only score. Bower finished 21 of 35 passing for 263 yards. Landin ended with 150 reception yards on five catches, while Hunter Fulk made six catches for 50 yards, and Caleb Schnuerer had five for 45 yards.

