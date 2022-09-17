Read full article on original website
Russian Power Plant Attacks Pushing West to Send Better Weapons: Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recently said that Russian attacks on power plants will only push the West to send better weapons to Ukraine. "…What our partners can help us with right now is air defense and missile defense systems. In any modification. Nasams [National Advanced...
Ukraine, West denounce Russian referendum plans for occupied regions
KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions plan to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war and drew condemnation from Ukraine and its allies.
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier...
A new threat from China faces Taiwan's military: Trolls with drones
Video clips showing detailed, drones'-eye footage of military installations and personnel on Taiwan's outlying islands are popping up on Chinese social media. Who's behind them is the big question.
