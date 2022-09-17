Read full article on original website
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Red Oak council tabs Midwest Data for city I.T. services
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have narrowly decided on a new company to provide I.T. services for the city. By a 3-2 vote at its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a three-year contract with Midwest Data Center of Iowa out of Stanton to provide the city with I.T. consulting services. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city previously had a shared I.T. agreement with Montgomery County and is now nearing the end of being able to use its current setup through Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Final Shenfest countdown underway
(Shenandoah) -- After celebrating Shenandoah's past last year, Shenfest 2022 offers a look ahead. "Imagine the Future" is the theme of this year's Shenfest celebration, featuring a long list of activities Friday and Saturday. Shelly Warner is marketing director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Warner says this year's theme is the opposite of last year's Shenfest, which celebrated a major milestone for the community.
Jason Johnson, age 39 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 20, 2022. Visitation End:7PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in his name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Cremation will follow the servcies.
Glenwood Council hears noise complaint regarding local haunted house
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials have heard at least one noise complaint regarding a usual fall entertainment venue. During its regular meeting last week, the Glenwood City Council heard about noise from the Hillside Haunted House on Green Street from Cheryl Evans, who lives at 701 South Vine Street. Amber Farnan is the Glenwood City Administrator. Farnan tells KMA News Evans had a pair of complaints regarding the house during its operating hours.
Page County Engineer's Office announces road closure for Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The Page County Engineer's Office has announced a road closure for Tuesday morning. According to the release, at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday morning, O Avenue (M63 - Stanton Road) will be closed to through traffic at the bridge south of 110th street. A detour is signed with...
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Police ask residents to check for footage after abduction attempt
TARKIO - The Tarkio Police Department reported Monday afternoon the attempted abduction of an adult female at the intersection of Fourth and College Street. The victim was a woman in her early 20s who was walking. Suspects were described as Middle Eastern or Hispanic males in a white utility van.
Essex man booked for OWI
(Clarinda) -- An Essex man faces charges following his weekend arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 27-year-old Kaleb Michael Kelley was arrested for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 1900 block of E Avenue. Authorities say the arrest stems from an accident investigation in that area. Kelley was...
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
Tornado watch issued for Adair, Adams, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor, Union Counties
(KMAland) -- A tornado watch is in effect for a portion of KMAland until midnight on Sunday. The tornado watch includes Adair, Adams, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor and Union Counties.
Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
