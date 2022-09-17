Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
The Woman King director is a Central Coast native
LOS ANGELES — There was a decisive victory over the weekend at the box office for a film directed by a Pacific Grove native. The movie was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1987 and went on to UCLA film school. "The Woman...
KSBW.com
'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay F.C. wins over Indy Eleven Saturday Night
SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. set a franchise scoring record in their shutout victory over Indy Eleven Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium. Four of those goals came from Monterey Bay players, with Indy’s Robby Dambrot kicking a goal into his own team’s net. In less than...
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand
If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
Why renting your pool is illegal in San Jose
Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
padailypost.com
Paly students face consequences over incident at football game
Superintendent Don Austin is coming down hard on Palo Alto High School students after more than 100 of them went over to the Gunn High School student section during the fourth quarter of a blowout football game that was called early because of the chaos. Austin said at Tuesday’s board...
KSBW.com
Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
hoodline.com
San Jose's BBQ in the Glen competition and festival returns this weekend
An annual barbecue competition and food festival that started in 2016 is coming back for its fifth year this weekend, after taking two years off during the pandemic. BBQ in the Glen is happening Saturday, September 24 in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, in the Bank of America parking lot (1245 Lincoln Ave.).
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn planned Thursday in Santa Cruz County
FELTON, Calif. — Firefighters are planning a prescribed burn in Santa Cruz County this week. Cal Fire is expected to burn 25 acres near Twin Gates off Empire Grade at Marshall Field on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say smoke may linger in the area for...
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
KSBW.com
Marina Coast Water District plans to restart desalination plant dormant since 2003
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Coast Water District (MCWD) announced at a meeting of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors that it is going to restart its long-dormant desalination plant. Remley Scherzinger, general manager for MCWD, told the supervisors that to augment their current water supply they'll need to...
Coast Guard responding to capsized boat in Mill Creek Picnic Area Beach
BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey said they are responding to calls of a capsized boat in the Mill Creek Day Use Area Monday. They told KION that this incident was reported sometime after 11:20 a.m. A man is currently clinging to a boat that has flipped at the beach located The post Coast Guard responding to capsized boat in Mill Creek Picnic Area Beach appeared first on KION546.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night
MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
Unidentified ‘Karen’ seen taking down flags of Latin American countries in viral video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is looking into a viral video that appears to show a woman taking down the flags of several Latin American countries at an elementary school. The video, first posted to Instagram account The Black Bay Area, appears to show that the incident occurred at Havenscourt Middle […]
