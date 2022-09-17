ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

KSBW.com

The Woman King director is a Central Coast native

LOS ANGELES — There was a decisive victory over the weekend at the box office for a film directed by a Pacific Grove native. The movie was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1987 and went on to UCLA film school. "The Woman...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Bay F.C. wins over Indy Eleven Saturday Night

SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. set a franchise scoring record in their shutout victory over Indy Eleven Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium. Four of those goals came from Monterey Bay players, with Indy’s Robby Dambrot kicking a goal into his own team’s net. In less than...
MONTEREY, CA
Scotts Valley, CA
Scotts Valley, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand

If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Dinh Lee

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Why renting your pool is illegal in San Jose

Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SARATOGA, CA
KSBW.com

Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
padailypost.com

Paly students face consequences over incident at football game

Superintendent Don Austin is coming down hard on Palo Alto High School students after more than 100 of them went over to the Gunn High School student section during the fourth quarter of a blowout football game that was called early because of the chaos. Austin said at Tuesday’s board...
PALO ALTO, CA
KSBW.com

Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
WATSONVILLE, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose's BBQ in the Glen competition and festival returns this weekend

An annual barbecue competition and food festival that started in 2016 is coming back for its fifth year this weekend, after taking two years off during the pandemic. BBQ in the Glen is happening Saturday, September 24 in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, in the Bank of America parking lot (1245 Lincoln Ave.).
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn planned Thursday in Santa Cruz County

FELTON, Calif. — Firefighters are planning a prescribed burn in Santa Cruz County this week. Cal Fire is expected to burn 25 acres near Twin Gates off Empire Grade at Marshall Field on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say smoke may linger in the area for...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County

With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Coast Guard responding to capsized boat in Mill Creek Picnic Area Beach

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey said they are responding to calls of a capsized boat in the Mill Creek Day Use Area Monday. They told KION that this incident was reported sometime after 11:20 a.m. A man is currently clinging to a boat that has flipped at the beach located The post Coast Guard responding to capsized boat in Mill Creek Picnic Area Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night

MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
HOLLISTER, CA

