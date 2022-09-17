ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IL

Bigard, Muller Talk Final Moments of Win Over Auburn

Camren Bigard’s number was called in overtime and he delivered not once but twice to give the Warriors the 22-14 lead and then Carson Muller deflected the fourth down pass that prevented Auburn from tying it up. Hear from those two about those final moments and how Athens has to prepare for Williamsville next week.
AUBURN, IL
Checking In With Rochester Ahead Of Glenwood In Week Five

Kicking off our coverage of the Week Five Channel1450 game of the week with the Rochester Rockets talking about what they’ve learned so far this season and what they feel confident about. We will have another piece talking about their view of the Glenwood game on the PREMIUM side out on Wednesday, as well as a hype video coming later this week. We also plan to have a mic’d up with Rochester lineman Grant Wisecup on the PREMIUM side later this week.
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois

The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month

September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois Amish Heritage Center prepares barn raising

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)  – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) will host a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC will begin the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board […]
ARTHUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shots fired at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Labor troubles hit pumpkin country

The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
MORTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured

Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Still Few Details On Downtown Drive-By Shooting

Few new details have emerged yet about an apparent drive-by shooting near two busy downtown Springfield bars Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Some witness accounts indicated 20 or more shots were fired on Washington between 4th and 5th Streets around 1am Sunday. Police were patrolling in the area and responded quickly to the scene, finding one injured victim and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at a Springfield hospital. Neither man’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

