Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Pope Paul V in 1552
-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739
-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907
-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923
-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927
-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928
-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929
-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930
-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930
-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930 (age 92)
-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931
-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934
-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 85)
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 83)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 77)
-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947
-- Actor John Ritter in 1948
-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 72)
-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 69)
-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 57)
-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 54)
-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 51)
-- Stage actor Nick Cordero in 1978
-- Hockey player Alex Ovechkinin 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 30)
-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 27)
-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 26)
-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 26)
-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 23)
