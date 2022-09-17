ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Famous birthdays for Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, Danny Ramirez

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Tn1W_0hzAuRYA00

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Paul V in 1552

-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739

-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907

-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927

-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928

-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929

-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930

-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930

-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931

-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934

-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 77)

-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947

-- Actor John Ritter in 1948

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 72)

-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 69)

-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 57)

-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 54)

-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 51)

-- Stage actor Nick Cordero in 1978

-- Hockey player Alex Ovechkinin 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 30)

-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 23)

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Sophia Loren, Gary Cole

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880. -- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917. -- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 88)
CELEBRATIONS
People

Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'

Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Rita Rudner
Person
George Blanda
Person
Orlando Cepeda
Person
Nate Berkus
Person
Maureen Connolly
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Danny Ramirez
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Joe Bastianich
Person
Nick Cordero
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Roddy Mcdowall
Person
Ken Kesey
UPI News

Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Alda shared a photo of him with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sicom, MASH. "Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives - and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us," Alda captioned the photo Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy