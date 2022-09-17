Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Lucie and south central Indian River Counties through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pointe West, or 7 miles west of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach South, Pointe West, Lakewood Park, Grovenor Estates and Florida Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:52:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati and Morovis. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM AST, Heavy rain due to Excessive previous rainfall will continue to result in flooding in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manati, Ciales, Barceloneta and La Luisa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
