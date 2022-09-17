Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Lucie and south central Indian River Counties through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pointe West, or 7 miles west of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach South, Pointe West, Lakewood Park, Grovenor Estates and Florida Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO