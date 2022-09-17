Read full article on original website
4 Ashland-area teams in playoff position at season's midway point
COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this week, four area teams would be in but only one would open the postseason at home. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
Ashland girls win OCC golf championship
JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
GALLERY: Lawnmower demolition derby at the Ashland County Fair
Two groups of small and large lawnmowers duked it out at the Ashland County Fair on Wednesday. In the small class, #117 Zach Stoner got first place, #116 Jeff Smith got second place, and #76 Kyle Reynolds got third place.
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
Mansfield developer eying condo neighborhood in Ashland with rezone request
ASHLAND — A Mansfield developer hopes to bring a condominium neighborhood to Ashland. But first, Brandon Hunsinger, needs to successfully rezone approximately 60 acres of farmland near the intersection of Smith and Baney roads. The current zoning does not accommodate two-family dwelling structures.
Ashland County Fair food is reviewed by fairgoers
ASHLAND — Around dinner time at the Ashland County Fair, food is the talk of the town. While walking past the colorful, delicious-smelling food wagons, you may overhear more than a few conversations about food.
Ashland County Fair results: Grain/seed/potato/veg, baby beef and market hog
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Fair Board released the following results on Thursday morning.
Teen with Ashland & Mansfield ties among the Fugitives of the Week
ASHLAND — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Ashland County Fair lists youth hobby show results
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair Board provided the following results on Wednesday night.
Ashland City Council purchases $1.5 million ladder truck
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday agreed to purchase a new, $1.5 million ladder truck to replace the fire division’s existing apparatus that has lasted more than 25 years. Mayor Matt Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck currently used is a 1996 model that, most recently, struggled...
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
United Way of Ashland County campaign chair shares personal story to begin fundraising season
ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County’s annual fundraising breakfast held Thursday was filled with applause, laughter and renewed motivation for the year ahead. But at the source of the merriment was a story shared by Dan Lawson, United Way’s campaign chair. Lawson, accompanied by his wife and campaign co-chair, Lynne, told a personal story of financial struggle he witnessed during a cold winter.
Ashland County Fair poultry auctions, shows endure despite avian flu
ASHLAND— A few weeks ago, some of Ashland County Fair King Gabe Murawski's chickens died. A few chickens dying would not normally be cause for concern — animals die all the time, after all.
Ashland Public Transit receives $1.32 million grant to build new HQ
ASHLAND — Ashland's city transit department received a $1.32 million grant that will lead to the construction of its own headquarters near downtown, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Tuesday. Ashland Public Transit plans to use the ODOT grant to build a 14,500 square-foot facility on the corner...
Ashland Young Professionals raise $11k for local animal shelters
ASHLAND — The Ashland Young Professionals (AYP) recently raised over $11,000 at its second charity golf outing that was later donated to the Homeward Bound Dog Shelter and The Cat House Feline Sanctuary. A total of 25 golf teams, along with sponsors like Simonson Construction and Bill Harris Auto...
