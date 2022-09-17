ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

4 Ashland-area teams in playoff position at season's midway point

COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this week, four area teams would be in but only one would open the postseason at home. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland girls win OCC golf championship

JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick

Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudonville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Loudonville, OH
Sports
Loudonville, OH
Football
Centerburg, OH
Sports
City
Centerburg, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mansfield developer eying condo neighborhood in Ashland with rezone request

ASHLAND — A Mansfield developer hopes to bring a condominium neighborhood to Ashland. But first, Brandon Hunsinger, needs to successfully rezone approximately 60 acres of farmland near the intersection of Smith and Baney roads. The current zoning does not accommodate two-family dwelling structures.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council purchases $1.5 million ladder truck

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday agreed to purchase a new, $1.5 million ladder truck to replace the fire division’s existing apparatus that has lasted more than 25 years. Mayor Matt Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck currently used is a 1996 model that, most recently, struggled...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

United Way of Ashland County campaign chair shares personal story to begin fundraising season

ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County’s annual fundraising breakfast held Thursday was filled with applause, laughter and renewed motivation for the year ahead. But at the source of the merriment was a story shared by Dan Lawson, United Way’s campaign chair. Lawson, accompanied by his wife and campaign co-chair, Lynne, told a personal story of financial struggle he witnessed during a cold winter.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Public Transit receives $1.32 million grant to build new HQ

ASHLAND — Ashland's city transit department received a $1.32 million grant that will lead to the construction of its own headquarters near downtown, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Tuesday. Ashland Public Transit plans to use the ODOT grant to build a 14,500 square-foot facility on the corner...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Young Professionals raise $11k for local animal shelters

ASHLAND — The Ashland Young Professionals (AYP) recently raised over $11,000 at its second charity golf outing that was later donated to the Homeward Bound Dog Shelter and The Cat House Feline Sanctuary. A total of 25 golf teams, along with sponsors like Simonson Construction and Bill Harris Auto...
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy