Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms
You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason
During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
‘Unusually tactile’ Prince William and Kate ‘etched with grief’ ahead of Queen’s funeral, body language pro says
IT'S usually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who express their love for one another with public displays of affection. And while William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine rarely indulge in similar displays, they put on an "unusually tactile" appearance at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, on Friday.
Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Queen’s memorial
Sarah Ferguson was spotted for the first time since her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week. The Duchess of York joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, on Friday to view floral tributes left for the late Queen outside Windsor Castle. Fergie, as she is affectionately known, praised her late...
Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
There’s 1 Employee Queen Elizabeth II Promised Could Continue to Live at Windsor After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death there's uncertainty for many members of her staff, but that's not the case for an aide who worked alongside the monarch for decades.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace
"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
Royal Family fight back tears at emotional vigil led by Princes William & Harry as grandchildren guard Queen’s coffin
MEMBERS of the Royal Family fought back tears tonight as they watched the Queen's grandchildren guard her coffin. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, appeared to well up as her children took part in the moving vigil at Westminster Hall this evening. The proud mum was joined by her husband Prince Edward,...
Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert
Prince William has 'much more of a grudge' against Prince Harry compared to King Charles, leading an expert to believe Prince William's not 'that interested' in his brother returning.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Rejected Chance to Visit Queen Elizabeth in the Weeks Before Her Death
Prince Harry rejected an offer to visit Queen Elizabeth weeks ahead of her death says royal expert Katie Nicholl.
King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to the Queen following Prince Phillip's death last year
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
Nation rejoices as King Charles reveals Queen's funeral WILL be a Bank Holiday - meaning UK will have had TEN national days off this year
The day of the Queen's funeral will be a Bank Holiday, it has been confirmed. The new King Charles III formally approved the order at St James's Palace in London today as he was declared sovereign. While the Bank Holiday has been approved, it has still not been confirmed which...
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
