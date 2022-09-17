Read full article on original website
WIBW
Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Chase Augur Memorial Trap Shoot
Chase Augur of Augusta was just 18 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 2020 in Winfield. Chase attended Bluestem Jr/ Sr Highschool and had a great love for the outdoors, sports, and sport clay shooting. Most of all, he loved his friends and family that often surrounded him, who loved him just as much.
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Sheriff’s weekly jail booking: Sept. 12 – Sept. 19, 2022
Sumner Newscow report — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office weekly jail bookings for Sept. 12, 2022, through Sept. 19, 2022 are as follows:. NAME Age HOMETOWN LOCATION OF ARREST CHARGES DATE OF ARREST. Asbury, Christopher 28 Wellington, Kansas 1422 E. Harvey Ave., Wellington, KS 67152 Failure to Appear...
1 critically injured after being hit by vehicle on Central in west Wichita
A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on eastbound Central at Red Barn Street.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
KVOE
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
fox46.com
Retired fire captain back in Charlotte recovering after Kansas hunting accident
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retired Charlotte fire captain who was seriously injured in a hunting accident in Severy, Kansas earlier this month is back in the Queen City recovering. The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher landing safely in Charlotte...
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule
Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Audrey H. Travnicek
Audrey’s life began on October 7, 1935 in Paris, IL; the daughter of Ernest Freeman and Hazel Cooley. She graduated high school and followed her passion of caring for people into nursing. Audrey was united in marriage to Meryl N. Travnicek on April 7, 1957 in Winfield, KS. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. Audrey delivered countless infants throughout her career and was very proud of the work she did. Audrey loved antiquing and finding special treasures. Christmastime was very important to Audrey and she loved the family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children: Randy (Judy) Travnicek of El Dorado, Jeff (Jaime) Travnicek of El Dorado; Stephani (Deanna) Travnicek of El Dorado; Allison (Rick) Albright of El Dorado; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on September 16, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meryl; siblings Jack, Bonnie and Hilda and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 21 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Audrey will be laid to rest at Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
KAKE TV
11-year-old boy critical after being hit by car in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say an 11-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday. The incident happened at around 7:40 a.m. on Central between Tyler and Ridge roads. Lt. Joseph Kennedy said the boy was on his bicycle in the crosswalk when and eastbound car struck him.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Storm Recovery
It’s been five months since an EF-3 tornado changed the lives of Andover and the surrounding areas, but the future for the Andover YMCA is closer than we think. After experiencing natural disaster in its most raw form, the YMCA spent no time wasted in making plans for rebuilding.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
KAKE TV
Boy critically hurt after SUV crashes into Kansas middle school football team's bus, sheriff's office says
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 9-year-old boy suffered critical injures and a middle school football game has been postponed after a school bus and SUV collided in Sumner County. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on US-160 at Hillside between Wellington and Winfield. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said a Chevy Tahoe failed to stop at the intersection and hit the bus.
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
