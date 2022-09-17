Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Girls Volleyball: Salpointe and Tucson are taking advantage of new lineups
Salpointe improved to 12-2 overall and 7-0 in power-ranking matches after defeating Tucson High 25-17, 25-11 and 25-20 Monday night at home. The Badgers moved to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in ranking matches with the loss. The Lancers are coming off a semifinal finish after winning the 4A state championship...
allsportstucson.com
Defense leads way as Canyon Del Oro runs past Desert View 38-7
Coming off a bye week, the Canyon Del Oro Dorados (2-0) were primed for a battle with the Jaguars of Desert View (0-2). The Dorados knew they were facing a tough Robert Bonillas-coached team that made the playoffs last season and always plays physically. CDO coach Dustin Peace on the...
allsportstucson.com
Hunter Echols named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week in Pac-12
University of Arizona defensive end Hunter Echols earns Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week in the Pac-12 as announced by the conference office today. Echols shares the award with Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus. It’s the second time this season that an Arizona defensive lineman has won this award after Jalen Harris...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona finally has a reliable QB again, which makes everything else seem possible
When you have a quarterback, you have a chance. Arizona has a quarterback, and therefore the Wildcats have a chance. Jayden de Laura’s performance Saturday against North Dakota State was as impressive as it was necessary. Had the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year not played as well as he did then quite simply, Arizona would have lost the game.
allsportstucson.com
Douglas RB Emiliano Berthely named APS Digital Print/Frog & Firkin Player of the Week
Douglas RB Emiliano Berthely rushed for 308 yards with 4 TDs plus a 75-yard kickoff return for another TD to help Douglas beat Cholla 56-49 last Friday. Berthely earned a banner from APS Digital Print and a Frog and Firkin Football for his efforts.
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State
The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
Check Out This Ultimate Fall-Themed Road Trip Through Arizona
You will have stops for apple picking, fall foliage views, and pumpkin patches.
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
KOLD-TV
No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from two districts responded to a house fire near North Camino de Oeste and North Bald Eagle Avenue early on Monday morning, Sept. 19. Firefighters from the Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the scene and the Pima County Sheriff’s...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Troopers Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Two Traffic Stops on I-10 North of Tucson
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers intercept dangerous drug loads coming into Arizona. On the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock.
