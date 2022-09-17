Read full article on original website
State likely to enjoy rosy budget outlook again, key budget leader says
Louisiana's budget outlook is bright going into Gov. John bel Edwards final full year in office, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday morning. "I am pretty confident we are going to have some money to do some things," Dardenne told a committee of the Louisiana Board of Regents at the start of a day of budget hearings.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.
As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Roundabouts are appearing all over state but do drivers like them? DOTD says signs point to yes
A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting. State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La....
Held together with stitches: Feliciana quilters celebrate 20 years and plan December show
The last weekend of August, the hall at St. Francisville United Methodist was full of activity. It was a meeting of the 20-year-old Feliciana Stitchers Quilt Guild. Throughout the morning, about 20 people were a part of the bustle, some were there all morning, some came early and left, and others came later.
Louisiana Treasury Department announces additional logger relief grants
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Treasury Department has announced another round of one-time grants from the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The grants are an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program which aids industries impacted by the pandemic. $5 million has been set aside for the grants which will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
How to get clothes cleaner and HE washers smelling better: Less is more
It’s Monday in South Louisiana and red beans and rice are on the menu of many area restaurants. Why? Because it’s tradition, the day when women usually did the wash while red beans and Sunday’s leftover ham simmered on the stove all day. Thanks to today’s pressure...
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway
Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor
Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
Lucille Babineaux, mother of former governor, dies at 102 at her New Iberia home
Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s sole female governor, died Monday at 102. An obituary notice said Lucille Babineaux was the matriarch of a family of 105 members. She was surrounded by her family at her home in New Iberia when she died peacefully. Her daughter, Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell, said she and her brother Erroll Babineaux began calling family members to the home around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
Facebook meet up leads to whole house burglary
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home.
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
