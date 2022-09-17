Juanita June Edwards Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee, to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards. Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years.

