Frisco, TX

Volleyball: BGA stays unbeaten in district play with one more match looming

FRANKLIN – The Battle Ground Academy volleyball team stayed unbeaten in Division II-A Middle Region District 3 play Tuesday with a three-set sweep at University School of Nashville. The Wildcats bested USN 25-12, 25-20, 25-9 to improve to 13-0 in district play with one regular season district match to...
FRANKLIN, TN
Volleyball: Brentwood sweeps 'Battle of the Woods' series

BRENTWOOD – Dylan Sulcer is one of just two seniors for the Brentwood High School volleyball team, but she’s dedicated to providing the leadership the Bruins need. It showed Tuesday as Sulcer guided Brentwood to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 District 11-AAA sweep over longtime rival Ravenwood. “This district...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Athletes of the Week featured in condensed ‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’

FRANKLIN – The “WillCo Sports Power Hour” started a bit earlier and ended sooner this week because of the Monday Night Football game featuring the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills. And though the Titans had a forgettable showing, those in attendance tuned into the weekly show highlighting...
FRANKLIN, TN
Juanita June Edwards Anderson

Juanita June Edwards Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee, to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards. Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years.
FRANKLIN, TN
Mountain Commerce Bank celebrates grand opening

Mountain Commerce Bank celebrated the grand opening of their office in Maryland Farms with an event for the community and a ribbon cutting with Williamson, Inc. The bank services Middle and Eastern Tennessee with locations in Williamson, Knox, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Nancy Conway, Williamson, Inc. vice president, greeted attendees...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Women of Williamson attendees hear inspiring message

The 2022 Women of Williamson (WOW) “Lunch That Matters” was held Sept. 15 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs and featured actress and model Jennifer O’Neill as guest speaker. The event showcases local nonprofits in Williamson County, serving women and children. Attendees hear their stories and then...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

