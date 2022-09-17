Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Emergency Manager Calling for More Water Rescue TeamsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Related
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: BGA stays unbeaten in district play with one more match looming
FRANKLIN – The Battle Ground Academy volleyball team stayed unbeaten in Division II-A Middle Region District 3 play Tuesday with a three-set sweep at University School of Nashville. The Wildcats bested USN 25-12, 25-20, 25-9 to improve to 13-0 in district play with one regular season district match to...
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Brentwood sweeps 'Battle of the Woods' series
BRENTWOOD – Dylan Sulcer is one of just two seniors for the Brentwood High School volleyball team, but she’s dedicated to providing the leadership the Bruins need. It showed Tuesday as Sulcer guided Brentwood to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 District 11-AAA sweep over longtime rival Ravenwood. “This district...
williamsonherald.com
Athletes of the Week featured in condensed ‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’
FRANKLIN – The “WillCo Sports Power Hour” started a bit earlier and ended sooner this week because of the Monday Night Football game featuring the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills. And though the Titans had a forgettable showing, those in attendance tuned into the weekly show highlighting...
williamsonherald.com
Golf: Page sweeps District 12 tourney; Franklin’s Pinson, DiPaolo take individual titles
FRANKLIN – The records continued to fall for the Page High School golf teams Tuesday at the Franklin Bridge Golf Club as the Patriots swept the District 12 team titles and earned regional berths for the first time. Tyler Wilson endured the heat and carded a 6-under 65 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Juanita June Edwards Anderson
Juanita June Edwards Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee, to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards. Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years.
williamsonherald.com
Two area bands featured at Pilgrimage Music Festival after 'Battle of the Bands' win
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, in partnership with Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC), hosted the two finalists in its Battle of the Bands this past Saturday with the winner receiving a prized slot on the main stage of the festival. The bands, Superlocrian and Outpost,...
williamsonherald.com
Mountain Commerce Bank celebrates grand opening
Mountain Commerce Bank celebrated the grand opening of their office in Maryland Farms with an event for the community and a ribbon cutting with Williamson, Inc. The bank services Middle and Eastern Tennessee with locations in Williamson, Knox, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Nancy Conway, Williamson, Inc. vice president, greeted attendees...
williamsonherald.com
Durham voted in as WCS board chair; segregation social media post addressed
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Education voted 7-4 to elect Angela Durham (District 1) as board chair, beating out former vice chair KC Haugh (District 11), who was also nominated. Jay Galbreath (District 6) nominated Durham for the position, and Rick Wimberly (District 9) nominated...
RELATED PEOPLE
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Transit offers $1 rides from Liberty Elementary for Pilgrimage Festival
Franklin Transit will offer $1 rides on shuttles running to and from Liberty Elementary School to The Factory at Franklin for those attending the Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival Saturday and Sunday. The operating hours for the shuttle will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10...
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County Animal Center celebrates with an Evening with Friends
Animal lovers showed up in packs last Thursday for an Evening with Friends of the Williamson County Animal Center’s annual fundraiser. The event shines a spotlight on the more than 4,000 shelter animals that the center serves each year. Ondrea Johnson, executive director of WCAC, said the event was...
williamsonherald.com
Women of Williamson attendees hear inspiring message
The 2022 Women of Williamson (WOW) “Lunch That Matters” was held Sept. 15 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs and featured actress and model Jennifer O’Neill as guest speaker. The event showcases local nonprofits in Williamson County, serving women and children. Attendees hear their stories and then...
Comments / 0