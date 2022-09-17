ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Wilson Audio's new speakers are as awesome as they are terrifying

By Becky Scarrott
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAETl_0hzAq8y000
(Image credit: Wilson Audio )

Wildly expensive aspirational hi-fi often ventures down two distinctly different paths. On the one hand, you the have long-established horn speakers, traditionally braced beautiful wooden cabinets and craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation – the heritage philosophy.

And on the other, you have Wilson Audio – which makes the kind of fantastically futuristic high-ticket audio gear I want in my life.

How to describe the new Alexia V standmount speakers? Some of the best stereo speakers in the world? Undoubtedly – I heard a set of Wilson Audio Alexx V bright orange floorstanders hooked up to a VTL amp at High End Munich earlier this year (picture supplied as proof, check the Avantegardes too) and was both blown away and mildly terrified.

Let's face it, the Alexia V might be Daleks based on their looks. They might harvest your vital organs while you sleep for their own nefarious ends; the curious unease one gets from being in a room with them is quite unique in audio and I applaud it. Give me the wild, the arrogant, the forward-thinking, the edgy and the downright scarily good when it comes to high fidelity!

Remixed supercars is another idea that springs to mind, and because they're finished in Wilson Audio’s automotive-class paint facility in Utah, it's an apt comparison.

At £79,888 per pair (roughly $91,069 or AU$136,000) they're around the same price as a new Lexus LC500 too…

Analysis: the look and power of a supercar – and also the price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZZCc_0hzAq8y000
Wilson Audio's Alexia V speakers merge into this room beautifully, without it feeling as if they're watching you at all (Image credit: Wilson Audio )

Wilson Audio says that "windswept fields and towering arches served as points of inspiration for the more svelte lines and thoughtfully distilled design of Alexia V". Well yes, I got that too…

Where other speaker manufacturers might use copper-clad aluminum voice coils, silk dome tweeters and oak cabinets, Alexia V ’s enclosures are crafted from "the latest versions of X-Material and S-Material, with V-Material strategically nested throughout its form." Glad we cleared that up. It is not our place to know these materials. Wilson creates; we just enjoy.

You're also getting carbon fiber, aerospace grade aluminum, austenitic stainless steel, and gold connections throughout the entire signal path – so there are some components made from known elements, at least.

But this isn't a design plucked from a lucid dream or dictated under the counsel of an oracle. Wilson Audio's approach is a surgical one – the company identified and refined more than 30 areas for this, its latest release, using its top-tier £139,000 Alexx V as inspiration.

How surgical are we talking? The mid enclosure internal volume was increased 6.4% to allow a more open sounding midrange. The woofer enclosure internal volume is now 8.9% larger compared with Alexia Series 2, creating deeper low frequency reproduction and faster transient settling. Pretty exacting then.

There is now an integrated bubble level on the top of the woofer cabinet which makes leveling the loudspeaker much easier and more convenient too. Why a level? Wilson Audio is giving you precision and driver-integration gold here; you'd better make sure you do your bit. You wouldn't put cheap motor oil in an Aston Martin Vulcan now, would you?

Again, that's £79,888 per pair (roughly $91,069 or AU$136,000) for the Wilson Audio Alexia V in any of the standard colorways – custom finishes are available for an extra fee. In the UK, the sole distributor is Absolute Sounds (opens in new tab).

Want the ones I heard – the Alexx V? They're £139,000 (around $159,400, AU$237,000) or a tad dearer than a new Audi R8. A set for the lounge and a set for the studio? Why not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPZST_0hzAq8y000
Wilson Audio's Alexx V speakers sounded incredible at High End Munich (I did venture beyond those doors, I promise.)  (Image credit: TechRadar)

Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This Bluetooth speaker and wireless charger is like a piece of sculptural art

Wireless speakers have been on the rise in the past few years, especially with the mass exodus of headphone jacks from smartphones. Because of that, manufacturers have started playing with different designs, going from traditional boxes to cylinders to all sorts of shapes and forms. In many cases, like smart home speakers, these audio devices have taken on more artistic forms, functioning both as tech equipment as well as room decor. Some even hide in plain sight as picture frames or sculptures. This wireless speaker concept is cut from the same cloth, providing a beautiful art piece that is both a Bluetooth speaker you can carry around as well as a wireless charging pad for your devices.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

ELAC’s new TV-friendly speakers will satisfy Dolby Atmos soundbar haters

For many film fans, a Dolby Atmos soundbar will provide everything they need to experience the latest movies on TV with a level of audio realism that their set’s built-in speakers could never deliver. But what if you also want to listen to music? The best soundbars excel at movie sound, but some listeners may end up disappointed when it comes time to play music on the same ‘bar.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This mini Instax printer brings me the joy of instant photography without the pain

Every couple of months, I’ll find myself on Amazon.com agonizing over the pros and cons of purchasing an instant camera. My latest instant-cam fantasies have been revolving around the Polaroid Now+, one of the best instant cameras we’ve reviewed. Its iconic design makes it look like a modern version of a retro snapper, and it comes with mod cons like an accompanying smartphone app that opens up new creative possibilities for your pictures. But at $150 / £139 for the camera and roughly $2 / £2 per shot, it’s just not a purchase I feel I can justify.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
guitar.com

A guitarist’s guide to MIDI

MIDI – the very name often strikes fear into the hearts of guitarists, who view the whole concept as some strange arcane magic best left to synth players and Allan Holdsworth. And for many years – when analogue was a byword for ‘good’ – the notion of our guitar sounds being digitised in any way was absolutely unthinkable for those who prized that ethereal concept of ‘tone’.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Nextbase 522GW review

The Nextbase 522GW is a top-end dash cam with 2K video recording, Alexa, an integrated polarising filter and a large, 3in touchscreen display. Footage produced is of excellent quality, but can suffer in particularly firm cars, and the SOS emergency calling feature is a useful addition, albeit at the cost of a monthly subscription. We’d like to see a slightly more compact offering from Nextbase, but the 522GW still tucks away neatly behind the central mirror of most vehicles.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

OnePlus just confirmed its new smartwatch specs in the silliest way ever

OnePlus likes to use a slow tease schedule to reveal information about its new devices, but this has seemingly backfired in the case of the upcoming Nord Watch. On its Indian-region website (opens in new tab), the company set up a page for this anticipated budget smartwatch. This page includes some teases for the watch, as well as a schedule of when we can expect future ones, with September 24 pegged for display refresh rate information and September 26 promising fitness information.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Honor Pad 8 launches in the UAE, available for pre-order now

Honor today announced the pre-order rollout of the Honor Pad 8. The tablet delivers an exceptional entertainment experience with all-around smart features and a premium design. Boasting an impressive 12-inch 2K Honor full-view display. With 8 speakers boosted with DTS: X Ultra, the Honor Pad 8 pushes industry benchmarks to deliver an immersive visual and audio experience.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High End Audio#Design#Art#Lexus
TechRadar

Watch out, Zoom - Slack is here to eat your lunch

Slack has announced an expansion for one of its most popular features that could put it on a firm collision course with the likes of Zoom. At Dreamforce 2022, the annual conference of its parent company Salesforce, Slack announced that its impromptu meeting feature, Huddles, will now include support for video calling.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Polar Pacer Pro review

The Polar Pacer Pro is a great GPS watch for runners who don’t want to pay a premium for a top-end triathlete’s device. It will do more to improve your runs than a similarly-priced Fitbit or Apple Watch SE with excellent and accurate fitness features. It’s just missing full-color maps and on-watch music for that extra star.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Inky review

Inky was founded in 2008 as a platform to provide secure email (opens in new tab) for enterprises. It started under a different name, Arcode, before rebranding a few years later. This platform incorporates artificial intelligence to detect and block suspicious email activities like forgery and spear-phishing attempts. It plugs...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Wireshark review

Wireshark is a free, open-source vulnerability scanning tool that relies on packet sniffing to get a precise picture of network traffic. It’s a terrific tool for troubleshooting all sorts of issues and bugs, it works perfectly with multiple OS’, and it helps capture the traffic traveling through the network. Unfortunately for beginners, Wireshark is geared towards tech-savvy users only.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
TechRadar

Water-resistant vs waterproof headphones: what's the difference?

The difference between water-resistant headphones and waterproof headphones matters. While it might seem obvious to tech-heads, many still don’t know the difference between water-resistant headphones and waterproof ones. In fact, most people assume that those two terms mean the same thing and use them interchangeably. Unfortunately, doing so could...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best Rimowa luggage in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rimowa luggage isn't cheap. However, consider splurging on one their luxury suitcases -- like one of these top picks --...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Denon DHT-S217 review

Denon’s slim, attractive, and affordable soundbar offers a solid improvement over basic TV sound, and has excellent dialogue clarity. But while it lists Dolby Atmos as a feature, any immersive effect with Atmos soundtracks is limited at best. Denon DHT-S217: One-minute review. Denon’s DHT-S217 is an affordable soundbar with...
ELECTRONICS
Tree Hugger

This Limited Edition Designer Tiny House Has All the Bells and Whistles

Tiny houses come in all kinds of (small) sizes and shapes: they can be extra-tiny, extra-long, or extra-wide. Their roofs might open up to the heavens, on the sides to bring the outdoors in, or grow in height to gain an extra floor. Moreover, tiny houses occupy a whole spectrum of styles, ranging from rustic to minimalist or ultra-modern in style. Of course, there's also a range in pricing for tiny houses too: you can either build it yourself for cheap (maybe using one of the many tiny house plans that are available online)—or if you have the money to spend, purchase a pre-built one.
HOME & GARDEN
TechRadar

TechRadar

47K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy