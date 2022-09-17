ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, GA

Albany Herald

Dionte Bonneau guides Albany State past Shorter

ROME — Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more Saturday afternoon to lead the Albany State Golden Rams to a 42-20 win over Shorter University in Rome. The win improves Albany State’s record to 2-1 on the year as it heads into...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County

Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
LEE COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

First win a confidence booster for Rattlers

Following the Rattlers’ first win of the season last weekend, the FAMU football team had a glimpse of hope after weeks of fighting through tribulation. With a few more eligible players taking the field, and home team advantage, last week’s victory over Albany State University was a pivot for the Rattlers’ confidence.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Candlelight vigil held in honor of Columbus attorney

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for up Columbus Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett at his law offices in Uptown Columbus on September 18. The family and friends of Jarrett gathered with white candles for a vigil in his honor. A celebration of life will be...
COLUMBUS, GA
Albany Herald

Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday

ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project

ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Interim president to deliver Albany Tech State of College address

ALBANY -- Interim Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold will deliver a State of the College address on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the college's Kirkland Conference Center. Griswold plans to highlight Albany Technical College’s graduation and job placement rates for academic year 2021-2022. Information will be presented on how...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr. At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Dougherty County murder conviction upheld by Supreme Court of Georgia

The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for Joseph Jones III. In December 2018, Jones was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm in connection to the 2017 deaths of 15-year-old Jalen Walker and 18-year-old Quatez Strong. In 2019, the court sentenced Jones to concurrent terms of life in prison with the possibility of parole for the felony murder aggravated assault charges and two consecutive five-year terms of probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Unmarked deputy vehicle struck with gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a supervisor’s vehicle was riding in a well-known drug and gang area when an unknown suspect shot at the car.
COLUMBUS, GA

