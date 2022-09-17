Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Dionte Bonneau guides Albany State past Shorter
ROME — Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more Saturday afternoon to lead the Albany State Golden Rams to a 42-20 win over Shorter University in Rome. The win improves Albany State’s record to 2-1 on the year as it heads into...
southgatv.com
Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County
Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City roll past Jeff Davis, await national power IMG next week
Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as Class 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City rolled past Jeff Davis 49-16 in Montgomery. The Red Devils (4-1 overall, 3-1 Region 2) led 35-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Epps was 9-of-16 overall for 137 yards. His TD passes...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football faces Shorter University
On Saturday, September 17, the Albany State University Golden Rams travelled to Shorter University in Rome. The Golden Rams brought home a 42-20 win.
thefamuanonline.com
First win a confidence booster for Rattlers
Following the Rattlers’ first win of the season last weekend, the FAMU football team had a glimpse of hope after weeks of fighting through tribulation. With a few more eligible players taking the field, and home team advantage, last week’s victory over Albany State University was a pivot for the Rattlers’ confidence.
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
'Fly and Funny!' headed to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Mack Tyme Entertainment will bring “Fly and Funny,” a celebrity comedy concert starring “Special K” from the Rickey Smiley morning show, along with Internet sensation E-Realist to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 14. Also on the bill are the OG’s of Comedy:...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
WALB News 10's Madison Foglio chats one-on-one with U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property.
WTVM
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Columbus attorney
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for up Columbus Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett at his law offices in Uptown Columbus on September 18. The family and friends of Jarrett gathered with white candles for a vigil in his honor. A celebration of life will be...
We Won't Black Down: Black Voters Matter brings bus tour to Albany to drive excitement for fall elections
ALBANY — The “blackest bus in America” rolled into town Friday for the first stop of a multistate tour, with several voter and civil rights groups looking to pump up voters at Albany State University ahead of November elections. “The first stop to kick it off was...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project
ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
Albany Herald
Interim president to deliver Albany Tech State of College address
ALBANY -- Interim Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold will deliver a State of the College address on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the college's Kirkland Conference Center. Griswold plans to highlight Albany Technical College’s graduation and job placement rates for academic year 2021-2022. Information will be presented on how...
WTVM
Accident causing police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident is causing heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road. No word on any injuries or full details of this incident. News Leader 9 currently has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we gather more details.
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WTVM
Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr. At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County murder conviction upheld by Supreme Court of Georgia
The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for Joseph Jones III. In December 2018, Jones was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm in connection to the 2017 deaths of 15-year-old Jalen Walker and 18-year-old Quatez Strong. In 2019, the court sentenced Jones to concurrent terms of life in prison with the possibility of parole for the felony murder aggravated assault charges and two consecutive five-year terms of probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WTVM
Unmarked deputy vehicle struck with gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a supervisor’s vehicle was riding in a well-known drug and gang area when an unknown suspect shot at the car.
