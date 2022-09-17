ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

El Centro perform emergency sewer repairs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Tuesday, September 20, the City of El Centro is hard at work on sewer repairs. Straightaway, the repairs are happening on the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue. In any case, expect heavy traffic along Imperial in the southbound direction as you approach...
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palo Verde, CA
Calexico, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Calexico, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Holtville, CA
Calexico, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
calexicochronicle.com

El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park

EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Warm and dry for our last weekend of summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's Friday! Temperatures are slightly warmer today but still staying below our seasonal average of 102. For the rest of the night and early tomorrow morning, weather conditions will remain clear and calm with overnight lows dropping into the low and mid-70s. As we enter...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Night Lights#Jackets#Raiders#American Football#Cif#Pradis
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thedesertreview.com

"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart

EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
EL CENTRO, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River

Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
COLORADO STATE
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Caltrans Updates Calexico on Highway 98 Project

CALEXICO — The ongoing Highway 98 road-widening project whose months-long delay has been blamed for negatively impacting nearby businesses’ sales is projected to be completed by Thanksgiving. The latest update from the state Department of Transportation came as welcome news for the Calexico City Council during a meeting...
CALEXICO, CA
azbex.com

Yuma County N/S Corridor Project Advances

Avenue D-E: SR 195 to US 95, also known as the Avenue D/E Corridor – will move forward following the Yuma County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Somerton. The project is a planned north-south corridor that will connect the San...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy