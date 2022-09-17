Read full article on original website
Two Yuma high school dance programs collaborate for halftime performance
Both high school dance programs from Yuma High School (YHS) and Kofa High School (KFS) collaborated and did a halftime performance at the annual football rivalry game at the Yuma High campus. The post Two Yuma high school dance programs collaborate for halftime performance appeared first on KYMA.
Knight and first lady present quilt at MIA-POW ceremony
Over the weekend, the Yuma Elks Lodge 476 held their annual MIA-POW ceremony. The post Knight and first lady present quilt at MIA-POW ceremony appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro perform emergency sewer repairs
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Tuesday, September 20, the City of El Centro is hard at work on sewer repairs. Straightaway, the repairs are happening on the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue. In any case, expect heavy traffic along Imperial in the southbound direction as you approach...
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park
EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
Yuma County adds two new ballot boxes
Yuma county announced it would be expanding voting access in San Luis and the Foothills for the general election. The post Yuma County adds two new ballot boxes appeared first on KYMA.
IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
Warm and dry for our last weekend of summer
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's Friday! Temperatures are slightly warmer today but still staying below our seasonal average of 102. For the rest of the night and early tomorrow morning, weather conditions will remain clear and calm with overnight lows dropping into the low and mid-70s. As we enter...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 Yuma hosted a fundraiser today for the Palmcroft elementary crossguard who died after she was struck by a vehicle while on the job. The post FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses appeared first on KYMA.
Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis
A major corridor project connecting Somerton and San Luis with State Route 195 and US Highway 95 is underway. The post Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
2 Nurses and Tour Guide Die After Jeep Plunges Off Road Through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains
Disaster on a terrifying stretch of road popular among tourists. With sheer cliffs, hair pin turns and no guardrail, a narrow path through Colorado’s San Juan mountains is known as one of the most dangerous roads in America. Two nurses and their tour guide driver died after their jeep...
"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart
EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County’s new project to give communities reliable high-speed internet
The Yuma County broadband fiber middle-mile backbone project will bring fast, reliable and affordable internet services to locals across Yuma County. The post Yuma County’s new project to give communities reliable high-speed internet appeared first on KYMA.
Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains
An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
Caltrans Updates Calexico on Highway 98 Project
CALEXICO — The ongoing Highway 98 road-widening project whose months-long delay has been blamed for negatively impacting nearby businesses’ sales is projected to be completed by Thanksgiving. The latest update from the state Department of Transportation came as welcome news for the Calexico City Council during a meeting...
Yuma County N/S Corridor Project Advances
Avenue D-E: SR 195 to US 95, also known as the Avenue D/E Corridor – will move forward following the Yuma County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Somerton. The project is a planned north-south corridor that will connect the San...
