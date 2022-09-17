Read full article on original website
Swedes Handle Business Against the Trojans
LINDSBORG, Kan. (BethanySwedes.com) – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball team hosted the Hannibal-LaGrange University Trojans in a non-conference match up. The Swedes were able to upend the Trojans in three sets. Early in the first set Bethany and LaGrange were head-to-head until the Swedes went on a 7-point streak...
Chris Klieman explains why there is no quarterback controversy at Kansas State ... yet
Kansas State needs more from Adrian Martinez, but Chris Klieman isn’t considering a change at QB. At least not yet.
Kansas State Football: Death By 1000 Mistakes
Folks, I’m sorry. I’m shocked by how poorly the Kansas State offense performed on Saturday. I’ll look at the passing game tomorrow, because it was a mess, but that shouldn’t have mattered against Tulane. K-State should have been able to bully Tulane in the run game to the point where (another) poor passing performance shouldn’t have mattered.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
KCTV 5
Emporia High School football team under investigation for report of battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating the Emporia High School football team following allegations of battery involving some of the players. A police report was filed on Aug. 22, which lists the high school’s address. Since the incident involves juveniles, there is little public information released. However, the...
Bell Bank Big Blue Bus is coming to Junction City
Bell Bank Financial Empowerment Center bus will pay a visit to Junction City on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crites Real Estate, 339 W. 6th St., Junction City. Neva Fisher explained that there will be information on budgeting, credit building and home ownership and all related topics. "It's a free event for the community."
Cats get no votes, Kansas gets a bunch
To the surprise of absolutely nobody at all, Kansas State has completely fallen off every AP and Coaches’ poll ballot after the week three slate and their agonizing 17-10 loss to Tulane yesterday. The pollsters have completely lost their minds, however. Not for leaving K-State off; dear lord no,...
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches
Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a school bus. The accident happened around 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus driver was traveling eastbound on Lincoln...
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
Emporia High School lockdown ends
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The lockdown for Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School have ended, according to police. EHS was under a level 2 lockdown earlier today while the EMS was under a level 1 lockdown. The Emporia Police Department also said that there is currently no criminal investigation regarding this incident. A level 2 […]
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Clay Center man dies after being struck by school bus
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in Clay Center after being struck by a school bus. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the bus was eastbound on Lincoln Ave approaching the intersection of 6th Street just after 7 a.m. The bus driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk as he crossed the street.
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a driver from Wisconsin attempted to make an illegal U-turn on I-70 in Geary Co. and was hit by two oncoming vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept....
Lindsborg Gallery Features John Heter Retrospective
LINDSBORG, Kan. – Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center, 114 1/2 S. Main, Lindsborg, in partnership with The Raymer Society, will host a John Heter (1944-2013) Retrospective Exhibition from September 30 through October 30 with a reception on Sunday, October 2, from 2-4 p.m. Heter was a lifelong artist...
Rape report leads to arrest of 2 Milford residents
Editor’s Note: The Geary County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in that James Beem’s name is actually Christopher James Beem. GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in relation to a possible rape that was reported on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 20 at 8:36 a.m. deputies […]
