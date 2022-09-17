Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa mayor, counterparts renew vow to fight extremism
WASHINGTON – It was 21 years ago that a gunman killed Balbir Singh Sodhi in Mesa, making him the first victim of a hate crime in the wake of 9/11. On the anniversary of that shooting Sept. 15, Mesa Mayor John Giles joined local officials, Cabinet secretaries and community leaders at the White House to call for a renewal of efforts to combat violent extremism and rising hate crimes.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
East Valley Tribune
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
East Valley Tribune
New Lindsay Road Freeway interchange opens
A road project that officials tout will ease traffic congestion and provide a direct route to Gilbert’s Central Business District is finally now opened for business. Gilbert hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the interchange Sept. 15. “Gilbert is committed to infrastructure projects, such as this one, that help maintain...
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
East Valley Tribune
Voter hurdles loom over bond measure, Chamber told
Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry last week explained to local businesses why the district is asking voters to consider a $198-million bond measure. Addressing the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce during a networking luncheon sponsored by the Queen Creek Tribune, Berry explained that projects covered by...
East Valley Tribune
EVIT plans residence hall for foster youth
Thanks for a $10 million item in the current state budget, the East Valley Institute of Technology hopes to open a residence hall for foster teens on its downtown Mesa campus by the 2023-24 school year. EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said this is just the first step in changing...
East Valley Tribune
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
East Valley Tribune
Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes
Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
East Valley Tribune
Korn guitarist to discuss mental health at Skyline
Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch will partner with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers to inspire East Valley young people with a free night of music and a conversation about suicide prevention on Sept. 20 at Skyline High School in Mesa. “It’s just all about helping people...
East Valley Tribune
Scientists fuel a lively LD 12 candidate debate
The two Ahwatukee scientists in the race to represent Legislative District 12 Aug. 1 fueled a lively 90-minute debate sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Looking to hold seats for a district that covers Ahwatukee as well as northern and west Chandler and parts of Tempe, Senate Republican...
East Valley Tribune
CUSD urged to do more to address student mental health
The mother of a Tempe Union High School student who took his life was among those who urged the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board to do more to address the mental health crisis that has led to four students’ suicides since May. “The superintendent of Tempe Union High...
East Valley Tribune
Council OKs senior living center near Old Town
A 247-unit senior living facility with 9,900 square feet of commercial space on 3.59 acres near the intersection of Scottsdale and Osborne roads will become a reality. The Scottsdale City Council on Sept. 13 voted 7-0 to approve the project, known as The Osborne, which will reach 74 feet tall and will require 8 feet of bonus height,
East Valley Tribune
Council OKs panel to study Preserve tax
The Scottsdale City Council wants to know how residents feel about extending a .2% sales tax for maintenance of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, the Indian Bend Wash and other parks. Council on Sept. 13 created a nine-person citizen’s task force to make a recommendation on the issue, which had been...
East Valley Tribune
Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU
Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD board candidates discuss mental health
The five candidates seeking a seat on the next Chandler Unified School District Governing Board answered five questions during the first forum on Sept. 6. One question dealt with one of the hottest topics facing the district today: improving the mental health of students and staff. The Chandler Education Association,...
East Valley Tribune
Valley home sales still on roller coaster
Crazy times have hit the Valley's residential market these days, judging by some of the latest data posted by The Cromford Report, the leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market. It reported last week that the average sale price of $549,861 for a house between Aug. 10 and Sept....
